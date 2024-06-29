Gas cylinders leak carbon dioxide after lorry accident in Jurong, no injuries reported

Several gas cylinders seen lying on road in Jurong, lorry lies on its side after accident

An accident in Jurong caused a lorry to flip on its side and several gas cylinders to roll out of the vehicle.

These cylinders then leaked carbon dioxide.

White gas seen spraying out of cylinders after Jurong accident

Images of the Jurong lorry accident were posted in a video on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Saturday (29 June) morning.

It showed a number of red cylinders lying on the road. White gas was being sprayed out of them.

The cylinders appeared to have come from a white Isuzu lorry lying on its side. A road sign in the photo indicated that this happened along Jurong Town Hall Road.

In another photo, police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen at the scene, standing amid the leaking cylinders.

Lorry believed to have skidded

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 9.45am on 29 June.

It occurred near the junction of Pandan Gardens and Jurong Town Hall Road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the lorry is believed to have skidded at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Jurong Town Hall Road.

Gas cylinders in Jurong accident contained carbon dioxide

When SCDF arrived, it found several compressed gas cylinders leaking. They were carrying carbon dioxide.

As a precautionary measure, a water jet was used to disperse the gas.

No injuries were reported from the accident, SCDF said.

However, the lorry driver, a 30-year-old man, is assisting police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Lorry Skids Across 3 Lanes On CTE After Speeding On Wet Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.