Police investigating 6 people over Gaza memorial at NUS, seize communication devices & clothing

Gaza memorial at NUS on 13 Jan took place without a valid permit, say police

Six individuals are under investigation by the police for their alleged involvement in a Gaza memorial event held on 13 Jan at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

As part of the investigation, their communication devices and clothing were seized, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a media statement on Friday (7 March).

Gaza memorial featured 124 pairs of shoes in front of NUS building

The memorial, organised by the group Students For Palestine Singapore, aimed to mourn and honour Palestinian students who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It featured 124 pairs of shoes and a white burial shroud placed in front of the CREATE research building on the NUS campus.

This location was chosen due to its association with a research alliance between Singapore and Israel, the group said.

A public statement was uploaded on social media on the same day, according to SPF. It stated that a memorial event was held in support of the Palestinian cause and called for universities in Singapore to reconsider ties with Israeli institutions.

Police report made over Gaza memorial in NUS

A police report was lodged over the event as it was a public assembly that took place without a valid permit, SPF said.

Following the report, SPF officers visited the residences of six individuals aged between 21 and 28 on 27 Feb.

The purpose of the visits was to conduct investigations related to their alleged involvement in the incident.

Interviews were also required to assist in investigations into their alleged involvement.

Six individuals interviewed, devices & clothing seized

Among the six, four were present at their residences during the police visit, SPF noted. Three of them opted to record their statements at home, while the fourth individual requested to be interviewed the following day.

He was interviewed at Clementi Police Division on 28 Feb.

The last two individuals were not available for interviews when the police visited and were issued a written notice to attend in-person interviews at Clementi Police Division on 28 Feb.

SPF also seized communication devices believed to contain evidence relating to the offence and clothing believed to be used in the incident, it said, adding:

This is done in many investigations because such devices often contain relevant evidence.

32 turn up outside police station ‘in solidarity’

As those individuals were being interviewed at Clementi Police Division, a group of 32 turned up outside, one of the participants said on Facebook.

They showed up “in solidarity to make sure they (and the police) knew they were being cared for”, he added.

As most of them weren’t allowed to enter the police station, they ended up having a picnic on the grass outside.

A public assembly without a valid permit is an offence: SPF

SPF said that individuals are free to express their views, as long as it is not against the law.

But a public assembly without a valid permit is an offence under the Public Order Act 2009, it added, noting:

No police permit was obtained for this event.

Thus, the police are investigating potential offences under Section 16 of the Act.

SPF’s powers of investigation include the ability to search for and access, inspect and check any devices used in connection with an offence, according to the Criminal Procedure Code 2010, it noted.

Also read: 3 women charged for organising pro-Palestine procession outside Istana without permit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Students for Palestine Singapore on Instagram.