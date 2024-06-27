3 women charged for organising pro-Palestine procession outside Istana without permit

3 women charged for allegedly organising ‘procession’ without permit on 2 Feb

Three women were charged on Thursday (27 June) for their alleged involvement in an unauthorised “procession” held in February in support of the Palestinian cause.

The individuals facing charges are:

Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 35

Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 29

Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 25

Amirah and Mossammad were charged with organising a public procession in a prohibited area.

Annamalai, a known civil activist, faces charges for allegedly abetting the offence.

In a statement released on Thursday (27 June), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) noted that Annamalai had previously been cautioned regarding her involvement in other unauthorised public assemblies.

Additionally, Amirah is reportedly under investigation for her involvement in a separate incident.

Delivered letters to Prime Minister’s Office

SPF said that on 2 Feb, about 70 individuals gathered outside a shopping mall on Orchard Road before proceeding to the Istana.

They all carried umbrellas adorned with a watermelon graphic.

The fruit has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity as it reflects the colours of the Palestinian flag.

Speaking to MS News at the time, Mossammad explained that they were delivering letters to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in support of Palestine.

“The overall hope is that [then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong] will see that this is an issue that isn’t solely cared about by one particular race or religion,” she said.

Approximately 130 letters were delivered, contributed by those present and others sent via email.

Police encourage members of the public to engage in forums & dialogues

However, SPF clarified that the group did not have a valid permit for the procession.

In addition to the three individuals above, authorities are currently investigating others for their involvement in the event.

Acknowledging public sentiments regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, SPF encouraged individuals to engage in constructive forums, dialogues, and donation initiatives rather than resorting to unlawful means to voice their opinions.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Annamalai’s and Mossammad’s cases were adjourned to 8 August, while Amirah’s case was adjourned to 25 July.

Bail was set at S$5,000 for all three individuals.

Organising an assembly without permission carries penalties of up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

