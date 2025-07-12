Brawl erupts among group of men at Genting Highlands mall, police identifying suspects

Multiple men involved in Genting Highlands brawl, some wielding bollards

A fierce brawl erupted among multiple men in Genting Highlands on Thursday (10 July), with some of them wielding bollards and throwing chairs.

Videos of the incident were posted by a user on Facebook, showing the fracas taking place in the middle of the mall, in full view of shocked shoppers.

Genting Highlands brawl starts with shouting

In one of the clips, the men were heard shouting loudly at one another in SkyAvenue, a busy mall, casino and entertainment complex in Genting Highlands.

It is unclear how the dispute started, but it soon turned physical, with the men lunging at one another.

They also chased one another around the mall as a crowd watched in disbelief.

Men swing bollards & throw chairs

Another clip captured the thick of the action, with a man in a white top being set upon by several others.

One of his foes lifted a bollard and tried to hit him, but missed.

This prompted another man to lift a bollard and swing it, while yet another man threw a plastic chair at the group.

The man who held the bollard was then tackled and shoved to the floor, causing him to drop the bollard.

Eventually, a group of men ran off, with other men in pursuit. One of them dragged a bollard behind him.

In response, an onlooker was heard exclaming, “No police here!”

Men apparently sustained injuries from Genting Highlands brawl

The user who posted the videos also shared photos of men nursing gruesome injuries, apparently sustained during the brawl.

One man had several plasters on his arm.

Another photo showed a man with bloody cuts on his back, including one that looked quite deep.

A third photo was of a gaping wound on somebody’s limb.

Resorts World Genting lodges police report

In a statement on its website, Resorts World Genting (RWG) said it was aware of a dispute between a group of men on 10 July at the SkyAvenue mall.

RWG takes the incident seriously and has lodged a police report, it added, pledging to cooperate with the authorities’ investigations.

It also urged the public to refrain from speculation and obtain information from reliable channels.

Police identifying suspects involved

In a statement posted on Facebook, Bentong police chief Zaiham Mohd Kaha said they had received two police reports on the incident on Friday — one at 11.49am and the other at 12.50pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for rioting with weapons. Those convicted face up to five years in prison and/or a fine.

The police are conducting further investigations to identify the suspects involved, with Superintendent Zaiham appeal for those with information to come forward to assist the investigation.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case.

Featured image adapted from Carson Chong on Facebook.