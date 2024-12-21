Police report made after fierce brawl erupts between football fans at KL train station

Brawl between football fans at KL train station takes place after S’pore draws with M’sia

After a football match ended in a stalemate, a brawl erupted between fans at a train station in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Footage of the frightening incident was posted on Facebook on Saturday (21 Dec) morning by a netizen named Elyana Chan, who said the men in the video were football fans.

Football fans attack train during brawl in KL, force doors open

The video showed several men attacking a train and one even throwing a sign at it.

Though the train doors were already closed, the shouting men forced the doors open and pulled a passenger out of it.

One man threw an item into the cabin, after which he and others appeared to challenge those inside to a fight.

Man tries to throw a sign at train, another hits it with metal bin

A man then picked up the aforementioned signage and attempted to throw it towards the train but was stopped by a police officer.

The train doors finally closed again, but they were undeterred.

A man slams a metal object that looks like a bin on the train doors repeatedly until he slips and almost falls.

A woman can be heard shouting off-camera, “This is public transport!”

Brawl came after S’pore drew with M’sia

The brawl came after Singapore’s national team played against Malaysia at the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The match at KL’s Bukit Jalil Stadium ended all square, with the 0-0 scoreline dumping Malaysia out of the competition.

It also sent Singapore to the semi-finals.

KL train & station damaged by brawl between fans

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, a public transport operator in Malaysia, said the brawl took place at Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station, which is about 4.5km from Bukit Jalil and is served by a direct line from the stadium.

It added in a statement quoted by The Star that the brawl between two groups of football fans had damaged the train and station facilities, including doors and windows.

No injuries were reported.

Police report made over incident

Prasarana said that it had lodged a police report over the incident, adding:

We are working with the police to investigate this matter further so that appropriate action can be taken against those involved.

The transport operator deeply regretted this incident and said it would “not tolerate any form of violence and aggressive behaviour at stations or inside the trains”.

Featured image adapted from Elyana Chan on Facebook.