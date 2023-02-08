Tourist Van Skids & Hits Road Divider In Genting Highlands, Driver & 5 Passengers Pass Away

Tourist Van Gets Into Accident Travelling Down From Genting Highlands On 8 Feb

On Wednesday (8 Feb) afternoon, a tourist van carrying 14 people skidded while on its way down from Genting Highlands.

The vehicle then crashed into a road divider near the 4.8km mark of Jalan Genting Highlands.

Bernama reported that six people were killed in the accident, and another eight people were injured.

Van skids & hits road divider in Genting Highlands

The van reportedly skidded and hit a road divider on the downhill section of the road.

In images and videos of the accident aftermath circulating online, the wrecked van was seen tilted on its side, resting against a barrier.

The front of the van was severely damaged, and the wreckage was strewn along the road.

Authorities were seen directing traffic away from the accident scene.

In one image, six body bags were laid out along the side of the road next to an emergency vehicle.

6 dead & 8 injured

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Mohammad Zaida Wan Isa said the accident occurred at 1.15pm on Wednesday (8 Feb).

At the time, 14 passengers – 12 women and two men – were on board the van descending from Genting Highlands.

The passengers are believed to be a group of senior citizens from Kulim, Kedah, who was there on vacation.

They were heading home when the accident occurred, reported New Straits Times.

Five women and the male van driver were killed on the spot. All eight of the remaining victims were extricated from the wreckage by firemen and found with injuries.

According to Bernama, the victims were conveyed to Bentong Hospital and Selayang Hospital.

A State Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson added that the accident did not involve any other vehicles.

Former transport minister offers condolences

Later in the afternoon, former Malaysian transport minister Mr Wee Ka Siong took to Facebook to offer his condolences.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims in the Genting accident,” he said.

Mr Wee hopes the victims’ loved ones will find strength through this difficult time.

He shared that his prayers are also with the victims currently undergoing medical treatment.

Featured images adapted from 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians Facebook.