‘One Chance For Change’: George Goh Unveils Presidential Slogan, Wants Private Sector Expertise In Istana

George Goh Unveils Presidential Slogan ‘One Chance For Change’

At a youth dialogue session on Monday (14 Aug), prospective presidential candidate George Goh unveiled his presidential slogan and vision for Singapore — One Chance for Change.

He hopes to use his background as an entrepreneur and founder of Ossia International to bring more people from the private sector to the Istana.

Mr Goh said his vision is Singapore as a land of hope and people of strength.

Announcing the slogan at BISOUX Cafe on Selegie Road, Mr Goh noted that previous presidents have had a similar background since the elected presidency came into being in 1992.

“It is difficult for citizens outside of this circle to run for president,” he said.

However, he wants to change this, as someone — perhaps the only one — from the private sector running for President this time round.

He said he wants to offer citizens a chance to vote for someone outside of the political or establishment circle. Ideally, someone with “a fresh pair of eyes who can say no when necessary, without the baggage of past links, favours and friendships.”

Hence, ‘One Chance for Change’ — the origin of his slogan.

Hopes to raise S$1 billion for welfare organisations

Mr Goh shared during the dialogue session that he wishes to have more candidates from the private sector.

He is aware that it is a tough role. Before deciding to run for President, he discussed it with his wife and family.

There was a lot of consideration before he decided to do so. “It is not easy for [those in the private sector] to come forward,” he said.

However, he wants to be the one from the private sector who can enact change in this very public office.

He brought up an example where the President can enact change — the President’s Challenge.

By bringing in more private businesses and successful people to raise funds for the President’s Challenge, Mr Goh hopes to help more people, especially the needy, disabled, and elderly.

He hopes to raise S$1 billion for welfare organisations and less recognised charities.

“Setting up a fund and using the interest is a more sustainable method of funding the underprivileged,” he said in a press release.

“The only way [to help the needy] is to bring people together [from the private sector],” Mr Goh added during the dialogue, noting that he has seen how the rising cost of living and inflation has affected ordinary Singaporeans.

“I’d do my best, to invite them for coffee and tea.”

Time to seize change

Mr Goh calls the coming election an opportunity for someone different in the political system to bring new ideas and change.

“If we do not seize the opportunity now, will there be another?”

