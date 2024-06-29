German woman who insulted convicted rapist spends weekend in jail

In 2020, a 15-year-old German girl in Hamburg was raped by several men in a city park after attending a party.

After a lengthy trial, nine out of the ten men were convicted under juvenile laws.

The court had acquitted the tenth defendant, in addition to an earlier acquittal of an eleventh defendant.

However, a 20-year-old woman was recently sentenced to a harsher penalty when she spent a weekend behind bars for insulting one of the convicted men who was never jailed.

A gang-rape that shocked Germany

According to Der Spiegel, on 19 September 2020, several men sexually assaulted the teenager in a park in Hamburg, Germany.

The girl had been drinking at a party at the park, which had become a popular hangout spot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four of the men first led the girl into a nearby bush and performed sexual acts on her against her will.

One of the men also took advantage of her stupor and stole her cellphone and wallet.

After that, two additional men then took advantage of her and raped her.

The girl then proceeded to wander the park before three other men took her into the bushes.

According to a German news report, all the men were under 20 at the time of the rape.

They were, thus, tried under Germany’s juvenile laws and nine of them were convicted in November last year.

Only one man received a sentence that included jail time where he served two years and nine months in juvenile prison.

The rest were given suspended sentences with one to two years probation, reported EFE.

German woman thrown in jail for defaming convicted rapist

In the most recent development of the case, a 20-year-old woman was found guilty of defaming one of the convicted men.

According to the Telegraph, the woman had messaged him on WhatsApp after the man’s contact details were leaked online on Snapchat.

She called him a “disgraceful rapist pig” and a “disgusting freak”.

Her weekend in jail was partially due to her previous conviction for theft.

She had also missed the court hearing for the case.

The woman later apologised to the man saying that her actions “didn’t help anyone”.

