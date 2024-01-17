Woman Claims Man Broke Into Thailand Home & Raped Pregnant Pig, Police Investigating

Woman In Thailand Claims Man Raped Her Pig After Breaking Into Her House

Thinking her pregnant pig was about to give birth as she was making loud and unusual noises, a woman in Thailand checked and found to her shock that a naked man was sexually assaulting it.

After the woman shouted at the man, he ran away. Subsequently, she told reporters about the incident.

When examined, the pig showed signs of swollen genitals.

The village is now concerned that the man might attack others besides pigs.

According to MGR Online, the village where the incident happened is located in Tako Sing of Isan Khet Subdistrict, Chaloem Phra Kiat District, in Buriram province.

Ms Kong, 40, told reporters that she owns three pigs and that the one that had been sexually assaulted was around nine months old.

That pig had also been pregnant for more than two months and Ms Kong was expecting her to give birth soon.

At around 10pm on 13 Jan, Ms Kong was researching on her phone about how to help pigs give birth when she heard an unusual sound coming from her pig.

Thinking the animal was about to give birth, Ms Kong parted the curtains, only to find a naked man engaging in sexual intercourse with her pig.

As she was alone, she did not dare to step out and confront the man. Instead, she shouted at him to leave or she would call the police.

Startled, the man ran away while still buck naked, and darted through barbed wire during his escape.

“I didn’t take a photo with my phone because I was in shock,” Ms Kong said.

Investigations uncover footprints & rice bran in pen

After Ms Kong regained her senses, she called the village chief, who then informed the police.

Inspections showed that the pig’s genitals were swollen and had red marks, noted Thaiger.

Police found footprints with no sole marks, indicating they were made by someone who was walking barefoot. They also found rice bran in the pen.

Police hence theorised that the culprit had used rice bran to lure the pig to them before committing the act.

The incident has sparked unrest in the village as residents don’t know the culprit’s identity. They’re also concerned that he might target a human next. The hunt for the culprit is ongoing.

Thailand’s Animal Welfare Act prohibits sex with animals. Those found guilty can face a year in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht (S$757.46).

