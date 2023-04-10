Mississippi Woman Allegedly Films Herself Copulating With Dog, Charged With Animal Cruelty

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mississippi Woman, 19, Arrested After Allegedly Having Intercourse With Dog

A 19-year-old woman in the United States (US) has been arrested after allegedly having intercourse with a male dog and filming it.

She had apparently posted videos of the disturbing act on social media.

According to Mississippi news station WDAM, local authorities apprehended Denise Frazier last Wednesday (5 Apr).

She has been charged with committing unnatural intercourse with an animal and aggravated cruelty towards an animal.

Video circulating online shows Mississippi woman having sex with dog

A resident of the state came across the graphic video on social media, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD).

It allegedly depicted a human female engaging in sexual acts with a male dog.

Concerned, the resident lodged a police report with the sheriff’s department.

The JCSD obtained an arrest warrant for Frazier after some investigations.

They also obtained a search warrant for her residence along Norton Road in Laurel, Mississippi.

Woman claimed to have been coerced, but police say no evidence

WDAM also reported that, according to court documents, Frazier admitted it was her in the video.

However, she claimed that she had been forced to do it.

The incident allegedly happened a year ago in Hattiesburg, another city in Mississippi.

Woman supposedly copulated with 3 dogs in various counties

Officers later found several other videos of the 19-year-old copulating with a German shepherd.

This dog was also found by officers in the residence they raided. On top of that, two other dogs were seen in the footage obtained.

These supposedly happened between 23 and 28 Feb. One of the videos was apparently filmed in a Jeep at a church’s parking lot.

The affidavit also revealed that the videos were uploaded to the social media platform Snapchat, where posts “self-destruct” after 24 hours.

All the findings led officers to conclude that there was no sign of Frazier being forced to commit the acts.

They hence suspect that she did so “wilfully, unlawfully, and feloniously”.

Some videos may also have been made in other counties, as per the report. The JCSD has alerted the counties involved and more charges may be added to her case.

Thankfully, all of the dogs are now in a safe place and are getting medical attention.

Officer says this is one of the most disturbing cases he has seen

Sergeant J.D. Carter of the JCSD told WDAM that this is among the most disturbing cases he has ever looked into in his 17-year career.

“JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content,” he added. “The investigation into this case is far from over.”

Frazier had her first court appearance on Thursday (6 Apr) and had her bond set at US$25,000 (S$33,000) by Jones County Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth.

She is also under orders to stay away from animals until after her trial.

If convicted, Frazier may face a jail term of up to 10 years.

