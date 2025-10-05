GetGo car involved in 3-vehicle accident in Hougang, man sent to hospital

Driver assisting investigations into Hougang accident involving GetGo car

A GetGo car was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Hougang after midnight on Sunday (5 Oct) morning, with one male driver sent to the hospital.

A photo of the aftermath posted on Reddit showed the GetGo car with its bonnet caved in, facing against the flow of traffic. Several passers-by stood on a grass verge nearby.

The user who posted it said it got into a collision along Hougang Avenue 8, with the car rolling to a stop in this position.

GetGo car & another car both damaged in Hougang accident

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok, showing a black car in the yellow box, with its rear end wrecked and debris on the road.

A man emerged from the driver’s seat of the car, with some men walking over to help him out.

Another shot in the same clip depicted a police officer standing next to the GetGo car.

He was talking with a man in a black T-shirt and shorts.

33-year-old driver sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.05am on 5 Oct.

It took place along Hougang Avenue 8, towards the junction of Hougang Avenue 7 and Street 52, and involved two cars and a lorry.

One 33-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Additionally, a 29-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

