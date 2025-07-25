‘You did not even patronise us’: Ghim Moh prawn noodle stall slams 1-star review

Ghim Moh stall says man who gave negative review had wanted them to move trays from seat

A prawn noodle stall in Ghim Moh has responded to a man who gave them a one-star review on Google, retorting that he did not even patronise the stall.

Ms Jesline Chua, wife of the owner of The Prawn Story in Ghim Moh Food Centre, posted on Facebook that the man had actually wanted them to move a stack of trays from a seat he wanted.

Man bemoans ‘lousy attitude’ of Ghim Moh stall in review

Ms Chua was responding to a now-deleted Google review by a man who griped about the “strange attitude” by a “female helper” at the stall.

He said he and his family had needed the table that was in front of the stall, but there was a stack of trays on the seat.

When he asked if he could take the seat, the woman looked “very unfriendly” and said he would have to move the trays himself as they don’t belong to them and were not put there by them.

“I gladly moved them,” he added, bemoaning the “lousy attitude”.

‘We are not obligated to move that for you’

Ms Chua shared her stall’s reply in her post, charging that the trays do not belong to them and were left on the seat by the cleaning staff.

They did not stop the man from sitting there either, but insisted there was nothing wrong with asking him to move the trays himself, adding:

We are not obligated to move that for you. You expected a lady half the size of you to move that stack of trays for you?

It was also pointed out that the man was seated right in front of the stall but did not have the courage to say anything to them and instead left a one-star review, describing it as a “low-class” and “petty” move.

The clincher was that he was not even a customer, the reply said:

Moreover, you did not even patronise us.

‘Unfair’ to get 1-star review, says Ghim Moh stall owner

In an Instagram story that she also posted on Facebook, Ms Chua identified herself as the “unfriendly female helper” the man referred to.

However, she professed to be “not sorry” for having a resting bitch face.

She reiterated that he did not even eat from her stall, and his review smacked of “self-entitlement”.

Thus, it was “unfair” for them to receive a one-star review because of this, she said, adding in her caption:

It’s so difficult for us hawkers who are trying our best to run an honest business already and yet there’s this kind of people.

Most netizens agree & support stall owner

The majority of those who commented on Ms Chua’s post supported her, agreeing that the man had displayed entitled behaviour.

One said Google reviews “don’t do any good” for businesses, “especially in Singapore” as just one customer who gives a one-star review can drag your reputation down.

That’s why some netizens said they did not judge businesses by reviews and would try it for themselves to decide.

But one commenter, who posted anonymously, said both parties should have used a respectful tone and such an incident would have been avoided.

