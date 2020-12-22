Giant Singapore Has 2 For $20 Kitchen Appliances While Stocks Last

Families who are planning to replace some kitchen appliances, or new couples furnishing their homes may be looking for a good deal during the festive season.

Good news for you guys, as Giant Hypermarket at Tampines North is offering items such as kettles and rice cookers at 2 for $20.

With all sorts of appliances from the essentials to the additional, it almost looks like Black Friday is coming back for another round.

Essential appliances for everyday use

Facebook user Zuleffendi shared the lobang on Sunday (20 Dec). Singapore Atrium Sale also posted about the promo at Giant Hypermarket in Tampines, where appliances are being sold at only 2 for $20.

There is a myriad of items by POWERPAC that you can mix and match.

Whether you need a kettle for your morning kopi or rice cookers to prepare feasts for the fam, Giant has boxes upon boxes of them.

We’d suggest using a supermarket trolley instead of a basket to fit your hauls in, since you’ll likely be getting a few boxes.

Bonus items to treat yourselves or your guests

Once you’ve secured a shopping cart, add a multi cooker to it, for that New Year’s Eve steamboat you’re planning to jio 7 friends to your home for.

A warm breakfast on New Year’s morning, after a long night of festivities, sounds like an awesome idea which you can realise with a sandwich or waffle maker.

If you can’t decide between a grilled cheese sandwich or fluffy waffles, you can always get both, since they won’t tear a hole in your wallet.

Kitchen appliances promo at Giant Tampines

Those who are interested in copping these deals can head over to the Giant Hypermarket beside IKEA Tampines.

The sale looks to be ongoing till further notice. Here are some details to help you get there:

Address: Giant Hypermarket, 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Kitchen appliances at a steal

BTO homeowners who are looking to stock up their kitchen with equipment will appreciate a promo like this, which they definitely shouldn’t miss.

Those with old rice cookers that are breaking down or simply want to make a grilled sandwich at home, you may want to head to this sale to get some new appliances.

