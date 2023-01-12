Giant Has Up To 47% Off Ferrero Rocher, Oranges & Drinks, Prep For CNY Soon

Giant Has Irresistible Deals On Snacks & Other CNY Essentials

As Chinese New Year (CNY) approaches, many of us are now probably in the final lap of preparations to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

If you haven’t started shopping for food and drinks yet, now’s a good time to do so as more places are bringing out the big guns, sale-wise.

Giant is one of them, and they’ve got some major discounts lined up along with limited-time offers on festive favourites like abalone and packet drinks.

Here’s what to keep an eye out for on your next CNY grocery run.

Chocolate & mandarin oranges for CNY visitors

House visits are back in full force after two years of Covid-19 safety measures, so it only makes sense to be prepared for all the guests who’ll be popping by to visit.

Ensuring the coffee table is well-stocked with goodies for your friends and family to munch on while catching the latest CNY blockbuster together won’t be an issue thanks to the wide range of items at Giant.

If you’re keen to follow tradition, you can never go wrong with a pack of mandarin oranges, such as the ones of the Yong Chun Lukan variety.

A symbol of good fortune, this is the type of gift that will always be welcomed with open arms at any home.

Better yet, they’ll be going for only S$7.50 for a pack of 18 from 12 to 18 Jan 2023, which is a 36% discount on its usual retail price.

If you’re shopping for someone with a sweet tooth, Giant is also offering a set of 32 Ferrero Rocher chocolates for S$11.95.

That’s a steal, considering that the treat usually goes for S$22.75, so you can even get a few boxes in one go to distribute over multiple visits. What’s more, you get double yuu Points when you check out using the yuu app.

The deal runs from 12 to 15 Jan 2023 only, so be sure to pencil in the dates if you’re eyeing these as presents.

Abalone to bless your loved ones with good fortune & abundance

CNY is truly the time to indulge in good food like no other, and abalone is usually a key ingredient.

Whether you’re preparing for a lavish feast or curating your own luxury gift sets, abalone makes a great addition not only for its flavour, but also for its symbolism of good fortune and abundance.

If you’re looking to stock up, 12 to 15 Jan 2023 are the dates you want to keep in mind as this is when Giant’s abalone specials kick off.

During this time, you can find popular varieties by New Moon and Fortune at lower prices.

For one, New Moon’s New Zealand abalone will be retailing for only S$31.80, which is 30% below its usual price.

From Fortune, you can look for its baby abalone. One tin usually retails at S$38.80 but you’ll be able to get two for S$47.80 – that’s a 38% discount – during the promotional period.

Such prices would normally be dismissed as a load of (a)balone(y), but CNY is a time for giving, so head on over and load up your shopping cart. You certainly wouldn’t want to regret not taking advantage of this sea-riously good offer.

Drinks to keep everyone quenched during gambling sessions

CNY isn’t CNY without a few rounds of Blackjack and Chor Dai Di.

Also, what better way is there to christen your newly collected angbao by doubling – or even tripling – it by claiming your friends’ or cousins’ stash over a game of cards?

Once you get started, these sessions can go on for hours, so it’s essential to keep your brain sharp by staying hydrated.

Packet drinks are one of the easiest ways to do so as they require zero preparation and come in various flavours to cater to everyone.

To keep yourself and your guests quenched, Giant has a variety of special offers on popular beverages from brands we all know and love.

From 12 to 15 Jan, look out for deals on Yeo’s Chrysanthemum Tea, Winter Melon Tea, Longan Red Date, and more.

The drinks come in packs of 24 and will be going for S$3.50 each — more than one-third the usual price of S$11.40. This means that each drink packet costs just 15 cents.

Do note that this offer is applicable to those who spend a minimum of S$80 in a single receipt at any Giant store and that there is a limit of one carton per customer.

You can also enjoy special prices on the following drinks from 12 to 18 Jan:

Ribena’s Regular, Light, and Strawberry-flavoured juices

Coca-Cola Less Sugar, No Sugar, Vanilla, and Light

A carton of 24 Ribena packets is going at S$8.70 (U.P. S$15.50) while a set of 12 Coca-Cola cans – complete with rabbit illustrations to suit the season – is priced at S$7.40 (U.P. S$9.85).

Food and drinks only scratch the surface of what will be on offer at Giant, so be sure to look out for other deals on decor, cookies, spring cleaning essentials, and fresh produce for a top-notch CNY reunion.

Once you’re ready to start stocking up, click here to locate your nearest Giant or shop from the comfort of your own home with the Cart app.

Feel the CNY atmosphere at Giant Tampines night market

There’s plenty else shoppers can look forward to when they do their CNY shopping this season at Giant.

One of the biggest highlights is the return of its well-loved night market at the Tampines hypermarket.

In Nov 2022, the supermarket successfully launched its first-ever year-end pasar malam event for Christmas.

Now, the lively event has found new life as a CNY-themed market that’s twice as large and is filled with even more attractions to get visitors into the festive spirit.

Happening daily from 5 to 20 Jan 2023, visitors can find food stalls selling Chinese skewers, Indonesian delights, Thai food, as well as traditional local delights like kueh tutu.

There’s also pre-packed bak kwa, Taiwan muah chee, nut scooping stations, carnival games, claw machines, and S$10 huat bags that customers can fill with as many Meadows Japan snacks as they like.

As a bonus, the God of Prosperity himself will be turning up the huat with special appearances on weekends from 6pm to 8pm to give out Meadows truffle chips to all shoppers who make a purchase at the hypermarket.

Here’s the info you need to plan your trip to Tampines:



Giant Tampines Hypermarket

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Pasar malam dates: 5 – 20 Jan 2023

Pasar malam hours: 3pm – 10.30pm

Nearest MRT: Tampines North Station

For more info on their CNY promos and events, head over to Giant’s website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on their other happenings all year round.

Keep your loved ones’ tummies & hearts full this CNY

Now that we’re finally able to have full-fledged gatherings for CNY again, it’s time to bring your loved ones together to set a prosperous tone for the year.

Add some sumptuous food, snacks, and drinks to the mix, and you’ve got yourself all the ingredients for a delightful celebration that’ll create lasting memories.

And best of all, by shopping at the right places that offer cost-saving promotions, you won’t have to worry about rising prices dampening the mood.

