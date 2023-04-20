Giant Panda On Loan From China Since 2003 Dies At Thailand Zoo, Fans Mourn Passing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Giant Panda On Loan From China Dies At Chiang Mai Zoo

A 21-year-old giant panda named Lin Hui passed away on Wednesday (19 Apr) after showing unusual symptoms the day before.

The Chinese giant panda passed away at Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand, where she had been on loan as a goodwill ambassador since October 2003.

According to Thai reports, experts are trying to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Lin Hui’s fans have expressed their sadness on social media regarding the unfortunate news.

Giant panda on loan to Thailand passes away at 21 years old

According to Bangkok Post, Lin Hui passed away on Wednesday (19 Apr) morning at Chiang Mai Zoo while under medical care.

She celebrated her 21st birthday in September last year.

The zoo announced that Lin Hui had first shown “unusual symptoms” on Tuesday (18 Apr).

Following this, she was placed under medical observation during which zoo officials consulted Chinese experts.

However, a follow-up report by Bangkok Post noted that Lin Hui’s condition deteriorated and she suffered a seizure at 1am the next day.

She passed away around 10 minutes later.

Health deteriorated the day before

Additionally, The Straits Times reported that Lin Hui had a nosebleed prior to her death.

Chiang Mai Zoo director Wuthichai Muangman said that he received a report of the nosebleed at 11am on Tuesday, stated Bangkok Post.

Apparently, Lin Hui was in the exhibition zone at the time.

Subsequently, the zoo closed the exhibition zone and Lin Hui was “taken for immediate medical treatment”.

In a press conference, management officials revealed that Chinese experts were flying in to conduct an autopsy.

Hence, they could only determine the exact cause of the beloved panda’s death after the experts stepped in.

Veterinarian Thewarat Vetmanat said that although Lin Hui was old, daily health checks didn’t reveal any issues.

Furthermore, she had reportedly been eating normally.

Many saddened by her death

As it turns out, the late Linhui had many fans who were heartbroken by the news of her passing.

Some shared their memories of the beloved panda in dedicated posts on social media.

One Facebook user noted that Linhui already seemed lethargic and inactive on her last visit.

Nevertheless, she couldn’t “believe this happened” and expressed her sadness.

Meanwhile, another commenter shared their love for the late Lin Hui and her contribution to their childhood.

Rest in peace, Lin Hui

Lin Hui’s passing is definitely sad news, especially considering that she had reportedly been in good health.

Not only that, but she was also slated to return to China later this year.

May she rest in peace.

Meanwhile, we can look forward to the autopsy findings and hope that it brings some closure.

Featured image adapted from @ShanghaiEye on Twitter.