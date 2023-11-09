Giant Has Free Peppa Pig Plushies Plus Meet & Greet, Kids Can See Their Fave Cartoon IRL

Get Exclusive Peppa Pig Plushies With S$60 Minimum Spend At Giant

It’s still only November but we’ve already approached that time of the year when pretty lights and decorated trees have started to line the streets.

The kiddos may also be getting excited about Christmas presents. If ‘Peppa Pig’ happens to be one of their favourite shows, it’ll be much easier to decide what to get them this year.

Over the next few weeks, Giant will be giving away exclusive Peppa Pig plushies.

There are also free colouring sheets to get the little ones’ creativity juices flowing, as well as a meet-and-greet where they can get up close and personal with the beloved cartoon character.

5 weeks to collect 5 different sets of plushies

Those with festive gatherings on the calendar would likely be busy with plenty of shopping trips, be it for food, decorations or gifts.

From now till 13 Dec, spending a minimum of S$60 at any Giant Hypermarket or Supermarket — excluding Kranji — gets you a Peppa Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig or Mummy Pig plushie.

There will be two different designs available each week but each customer may only redeem one plushie per receipt.

The toys are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last, so you might want to hurry if you have your eye on them.

The third and fourth weeks of the promotion feature plushies of Peppa and her family with striped scarfs to keep them warm during the winter season (or in your air-conditioned bedroom).

Yuu members are in for an extra special treat as they get exclusive access to the final week of the plushie-collecting period, which features Peppa and George holding their own tiny dolls, Teddy and Dino. Aww.

Fret not if you don’t manage to score any of the plushies — there’s also free colouring sheets that you can pick up at all Giant stores for the children to work on while they’re counting down the days to Christmas.

There are three designs in total, and they can be found at the checkout or customer service counters.

You can even organise a colouring party for the kids to keep them happy and occupied while you and your friends hang out in peace over wine and grown-up conversations. It’ll be a win-win situation for all.

Meet Peppa Pig & George Pig at Giant Tampines Hypermarket

Think the children would be over the moon about the plushies? Wait till they get the chance to actually see Peppa and George in person.

For two weekends, Giant Tampines Hypermarket will be transformed into Peppa Pig Wonderland, where the Pig siblings will be spreading some holiday joy in a meet-and-greet.

Here are the dates to take note of:

25 & 26 Nov

2 & 3 Dec

There will be two sessions a day: one from 3pm to 3.30pm, and the other from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Remember to keep those phones charged so you can take plenty of pictures of the kids beaming from ear to ear next to their favourite character.

And speaking of pictures, there will also be various photo zones where you can capture memories with your loved ones as you strike a pose next to Peppa and her family in various holiday-themed settings. Perfect for your next lock screen wallpaper.

If the little ones still haven’t had enough of the characters, they can tune in to episodes of the show on a 45-inch screen at Giant Tampines Hypermarket’s Peppa Pig TV section from 9am to 9pm daily till 27 Dec.

Perfect for keeping them entertained while mum and dad settle their weekly grocery run or covertly pick up the kids’ Peppa Pig plushie.

Pre-order your Christmas feast from Giant for a fuss-free party

Apart from the Peppa Pig events and freebies, Giant is also coming in clutch with some Christmas delights for those putting together a dinner party at home.

You can easily save yourself the shopping hassle and place a pre-order for a variety of hearty feast sets and platters from now till 20 Dec here. After that, collect it at one of the following 10 Giant stores from 1 to 25 Dec:

Beauty World Centre

Choa Chu Kang 475

IMM

Loyang Point

Paya Lebar Square

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Suntec City

Tampines Hypermarket

Tampines Mart

Woodland Mart

Bon appétit!

For more info on how to have a Peppa-tastic Christmas, visit Giant’s website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest happenings and promotions.

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with loved ones

Christmas is a holiday that’s meant to be filled with joy and love for both young and old alike.

Since school will be out, it’ll be the perfect opportunity to spend some precious time with the whole family, whether you’re digging into a lavish feast at home or embarking on a fun and productive outing to the supermarket.

