7-year-old girl in M’sia evacuates wheelchair-bound grandma & younger sister from house fire

7-year-old girl evacuates family members from house fire in Malaysia

A 7-year-old girl in Siwan, Pengerang, Malaysia, evacuated her wheelchair-bound grandmother and younger sister during a house fire on Saturday (31 Aug).

The fire began in the wooden door in the kitchen of their stilt house, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Thanks to the young girl’s quick thinking, her family was able to escape before the fire could even spread.

Fire caused by short circuit in electrical wiring

At 11.30am, the 7-year-old girl smelled the smoke and saw the wooden door on fire.

This prompted her to push her grandmother’s wheelchair out of the house while the elderly woman carried her younger sister.

The Siwan Volunteer Fire Department and a local Taoist church came to their aid and extinguished the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by the house’s electrical wirings which short-circuited.

Father left home for work

The father, a 43-year-old single father named Chen Weirong, arrived home at 12:40 pm and was relieved to find his family unharmed.

He had left for work at 5am that day, taking his 4-year-old daughter with him.

His 7-year-old daughter was left at home to look after her 1-year-old sister and 81-year-old grandmother, who has been wheelchair-bound for years due to weak legs and blurred vision.

