Girl in M’sia finds fleas in ear canal after suffering from ear pain, insects likely lived in ear for some time

A young girl in Malaysia unlocked a new kind of phobia when she was discovered to have fleas in her ear canal after reporting discomfort to her family.

On Saturday (18 Jan), the girl’s mother, Ms Aqila Nasir, uploaded a Facebook video showing numerous black fleas inside her daughter’s ear canal, as displayed on the doctor’s monitor.

In the post, she recounted that her daughter Hayfa had complained to her about ear pain on Friday (17 Jan).

At that time, she used a flashlight to check her daughter’s ear canal but found no foreign objects. She presumed the pain might have been caused by a pimple in her ear.

The next morning, Hayfa complained of neck pain instead of ear pain, so Ms Aqila thought she had slept in the wrong position and didn’t think much of it.

Later, while taking her daughter to Kidzoona in AEON Mall, Ms Aqila noticed that Hayfa had become passive. Concerned, she checked her ear canal again and was shocked to discover black foreign objects inside.

Discovers multiple black fleas in girl’s ear canal

The family immediately took her daughter to a nearby clinic for treatment.

However, the first clinic was not helpful, as the doctor there informed them that the clinic didn’t have the necessary ear inspection equipment, prompting them to visit another clinic.

Eventually, they located a clinic with a specialist capable of treating Hayfa’s condition.

During a thorough examination, the doctor was shocked to find plenty of fleas in the girl’s ear canal. She explained that the ear needed to be cleaned immediately to prevent bacterial infection.

After cleaning the ear, the doctor gave Ms Aqila pain relief medication and instructed her to return for another check-up in a week if her daughter still experienced ear pain, to avoid potential infection.

Mother urges public not to take child’s pain lightly

The doctor also mentioned that the fleas had likely been in the girl’s ear for some time.

Ms Aqila suspected that the fleas might have come from her daughter’s habit of petting stray cats and playing with them.

At the end of her post, she urged parents not to take children’s complaints of physical pain lightly.

Following the post, many netizens flocked to wish the girl a quick recovery.

Some also opined that the condition was scary.

Featured image adapted from Aqila Nasir on Facebook.