M’sian Girl Given Mercedes For 5th Birthday, Mother Hopes She’ll Be Diligent In School

5-Year-Old M’sian Girl Given Mercedes For Birthday, Mother Hopes Her Doctor Dream Will Come True

Apparently, gifting luxury cars in transparent trailers is trending in Malaysia.

While the lucky recipients that we’ve heard of so far were old enough to drive the car, a five-year-old girl has been given a Mercedes for her birthday.

Her mother hoped the gift will motivate her in school.

Girl smiles when presented with Mercedes on birthday

In a TikTok video on Sunday (9 Apr), Malaysian businesswoman Farhana Zahra shared a scene from her daughter’s birthday celebration.

As the caption wished her a happy 5th birthday, the girl, Fatima, was led blindfolded by her parents to the front door of a house.

In front of her was a Mercedes G Wagon encased in a transparent trailer with blue balloons.

After her mother removed the blindfold, a smile lit up Fatima’s face as she saw her present.

Mother hopes girl will be diligent in school

In the clip, it was apparent that the car’s licence plate was emblazoned with Fatima’s full name.

Her mother wrote in the video that she hoped the girl would be diligent in school after receiving her dream gift.

She also wished her child’s dream of becoming a doctor would be achieved.

In the caption, Ms Farhana wrote that Fatima was so happy with the present that she couldn’t stop holding the key.

Guess that’s the only thing she can do with it since she obviously can’t drive the car herself.

Girl promised to go to school

This video followed another one posted on 31 Mar, where Ms Farhana asked her daughter what she would like for her birthday.

When Fatima said she wanted a green “G Wagon or BMW”, her mother made her agree to go to school if she gets her one.

Parent and child then confirmed the agreement with a pinky promise.

Other Malaysians who were gifted cars

The extravagant gesture has been copied by a few other Malaysians already.

In February, a man proposed to his girlfriend with a Porsche in a similar way, and his proposal was unsurprisingly accepted.

He got the idea from a 21-year-old woman, who like Fatima was given a luxury car by her parents as a birthday gift.

In December 2022, a Malaysian woman also reportedly received a pink Porsche from her boyfriend on her birthday.

