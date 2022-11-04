21-Year-Old Woman In Johor Gets Porsche For Birthday, Delivered In Transparent Trailer

Johor Woman Gets Porsche Promised By Father For 21st Birthday

For many, turning 21 is a significant milestone as it marks the beginning of adulthood.

While some may commemorate it with late-night parties with friends, others may receive extravagant gifts instead.

The latter was the case for a woman in Johor, whose parents went above and beyond and surprised her with a Porsche on her birthday, delivering it to her in a clear trailer.

Porsche delivered in transparent trailer for woman’s birthday

In videos shared by Sin Chew Daily on Thursday (3 Nov), a transparent trailer containing a bright yellow Porsche is seen arriving at a carpark.

Decorated with numerous balloons and featuring LED lights all around, the flashy and glamorous trailer was hard to miss.

Birthday greetings in Mandarin adorn the side, wishing the recipient a happy birthday and asking that she accept the gift with open arms.

Father promised a sports car on her 21st

In an interview, the woman’s mother said that the car was a 21st birthday gift from her and her husband.

Her husband had apparently promised to gift their daughter a sports car when the latter turned 21, she explained.

As the special day drew close, they were looking for the ideal car for her gift.

While the young woman always knew she would receive a sports car on her birthday, she did not know about its specifications, her mother explained.

“Actually, my daughter’s birthday is only in December,” she told Sin Chew Daily.

“About two months ago, we selected this sports car that we think is quite beautiful and suitable for our daughter, and arranged a special way to deliver the gift.”

The daughter was allegedly embarrassed when the car was delivered to her workplace at around 8pm, and even tried to hide from the attention. But of course, such an extravagant gift could not possibly afford her any secrecy.

The mother additionally disclosed that she has two sons and two daughters, whom she and her husband treat equally.

Hope the woman spends her birthday well with her family

It’s heartwarming to see how the woman’s parents kept their promise and delivered her present for her birthday.

Hopefully, she’ll be able to repay their kindness one day and surprise them with something meaningful too.

We hope the young woman has a lovely birthday which she’ll spend well with her family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.