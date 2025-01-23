‘I got slapped on the butt’: 16-year-old girl in S’pore allegedly inappropriately slapped by ‘uncle’ in supermarket

Redditor shares experience of being ‘slapped on the butt’ by an ‘uncle’

On Tuesday (22 Jan), a girl took to the SingaporeRaw subreddit to express her frustration towards her job at a supermarket in Singapore.

“I hate my supermarket job,” the OP wrote, introducing herself as a 16-year-old female part-time cashier at the supermarket.

“I got slapped on the butt by an uncle who was holding a packet of dumplings,” she said, adding that the man “did it on purpose to get me to turn around” as she had been busy at the time scanning another customer’s items.

After the incident, she reportedly told her boss about it.

However, instead of empathising with her plight, her boss told her to “just don’t stand so close to him” before leaving and not providing any solution to the issue.

Advised to make a police report

At the time of writing, the post has garnered over a hundred upvotes and over 60 comments, with many commenters giving the young lady advice.

One commenter said that they could relate to the OP as they had also gone through a similar experience.

The commenter also advised the OP to “speak up” and reassured her that it was not her fault it happened.

Many Redditors urged her to get surveillance footage of the perpetrator and file a police report against him.

However, the OP replied that she was “really scared” as she felt that it might not be that big of a deal and she feared her boss would not take her seriously.

One user assured her, saying that it was understandable for her to feel that way. They urged her to accept that what the man did was a crime, no matter how minor the situation might be.

Netizens also criticised the boss, saying he did nothing despite knowing that the man’s actions were wrong.

Commenters also said that filing a police report will help protect more people by preventing crimes like these from happening.

Outrage of modesty punishable by law

According to Singapore’s Penal Code 1871, whoever uses criminal force on any person with the intent to outrage the modesty of that person, can be punished with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or caning.

Recently, an incident in Thailand went viral when a tourist slapped a Thai woman’s buttocks at a convenience store. He reportedly said that he had “done this many times”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: ‘I’ve done it many times before’: Male tourist slaps woman’s buttocks at Thai convenience store, gets arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from RyanKing999 and ferrantraite on Canva for illustration purposes only.