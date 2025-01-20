‘I’ve done it many times before’: Male tourist slaps woman’s buttocks at Thai convenience store, gets arrested

Male tourist slaps woman’s buttocks at convenience store in Thailand

A male tourist from Poland was arrested after slapping a woman’s buttocks at a convenience store in Bangkok, Thailand.

CCTV footage showed the woman shopping inside the convenience store on 21 Dec when 31-year-old Piotr approached her and suddenly hit her bum.

Initially, the woman thought it was a friend playing a prank on her.

However, upon turning around, she realised it was a foreign man whom she had never met before, Sanook reported.

Feeling humiliated, the victim promptly left the convenience store.

Victim initially sought only an apology

After consulting an acquaintance and learning that the man’s actions were illegal, the victim filed a complaint at the police station.

At first, she wanted nothing more than an apology from the perpetrator.

Piotr was issued a summons, and his condominium agent was notified, but he refused to cooperate or come forward.

He reportedly told his agent: “I didn’t hit her hard and I’ve done this many times when I went to an entertainment venue. No one said anything and I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

“The law can’t punish me for this. I’ll fly back to my country soon,” he added.

Victim pursues legal action against tourist

Upon realising Piotr’s lack of remorse for his actions, the victim decided to take legal action against him.

The police gathered evidence and requested an arrest warrant, which was granted.

Piotr was arrested at his rented condo and detained for legal proceedings.

According to Sanook, Piotr admitted in an interview that he was the one who slapped the woman’s buttocks, as seen in the footage.

He explained that he didn’t attend his initial police summons, thinking it was a minor issue that wasn’t illegal.

“Regardless of the nationality of the perpetrator, if the crime is committed in Thailand, they will be punished according to Thai law,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thamsuthee, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division.

The chief also urged Piotr’s other victims to file a police report, assuring they will “expand the investigation to the fullest extent”.

“Even if it is not a serious case, if it causes inconvenience to the people, we will do it immediately,” he said.

Piotr is now facing charges for committing indecent acts against a person over the age of 15, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and/or a THB 200,000 (S$7,916) fine.

Also read: Tourist confronts police after being stopped from releasing floating lantern during New Year’s in Thailand

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Metropolitan Police Bureau IDMB on Facebook