Tourist confronts police after being stopped from releasing floating lantern during New Year’s in Thailand

Tourist in Thailand gets aggressive with police over floating lantern

Floating lanterns are a hallmark tradition in northern Thailand but can pose serious hazards if not released properly.

During a recent New Year’s celebration, a policeman confronted a tourist attempting to release a floating lantern without proper approval.

The situation escalated when the officer intervened, leading the tourist to become aggressive.

Footage of the incident was shared on Facebook and quickly went viral.

Policeman stops tourist from releasing lantern

In the clip, a group of tourists was preparing to release a red lantern into the air as a cheering crowd looked on.

A policeman approached the group and signalled for them to stop, but his warnings were ignored.

Determined to prevent the release, the officer stepped in and swatted the lantern to the ground.

One young man in a white T-shirt, who had been holding the lantern, reacted angrily.

He shoved the policeman, grabbed his uniform, and removed his sunglasses.

Then, he pulled the officer towards the fallen lantern, pointing at it and shouting directly in his face.

Parents apologise for son’s behaviour, cop lets bygones be bygones

According to Thairath, the incident took place in the heart of Chiang Mai at 12.30am on Wednesday (1 Jan).

The policeman involved explained that he was patrolling the area to maintain order during the New Year festivities.

He approached the group of Japanese tourists after noticing they were preparing to release a floating lantern.

The officer pointed out that floating lanterns, if not handled properly, pose a fire hazard, potentially igniting nearby homes or buildings.

After the incident captured in the viral clip, authorities enlisted a Japanese interpreter to communicate with the group.

Once the situation was explained, the man apologised for his behaviour. His parents also personally expressed their apologies to the officer.

In a gesture of goodwill, the officer chose not to press charges, calling it his New Year’s gift to the unruly tourist.

Reflecting on the event, the officer emphasised the importance of clear communication in police work, especially in situations where misunderstandings could lead to conflict.

