2 girls seen poking heads out of moving SUV on CTE, criticised for dangerous behaviour

Girls poked heads out of sunroof from back seat of SUV on the CTE

Over the weekend, a taxi driver caught two girls committing a dangerous act on the Central Expressway (CTE).

They were seen poking their heads out the sunroof of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) — while the vehicle was moving.

Girls were riding in SUV on CTE towards Ang Mo Kio

The taxi driver, 55-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News he witnessed this last Saturday (13 July) afternoon.

He said he was driving on the CTE towards Ang Mo Kio when he caught sight of a seven-seater SUV on the road.

Two girls, who looked to be of primary school-going age, were poking their heads out of the sunroof from the back seat.

From the images he shared, the SUV also went under a flyover.

Behaviour criticised as dangerous

Mr Chen slammed the behaviour as “extremely dangerous”, as well as not allowed under local laws.

According to the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Wearing of Seat Belts) Rules 2011, the driver and all passengers of a motor vehicle must wear a body-restraining seat belt or lap belt, unless medically exempted.

It’s the driver’s responsibility to ensure that every passenger complies with this rule.

Those who don’t comply may be fined S$120, including passengers, and the driver may get three demerit points.

In addition, children below 1.35m in height must be secured by an approved child restraint suitable for their height, or “a body-restraining seat belt… when seated on a booster seat cushion or when using a seat with an adjustable seat belt approved by the Registrar”.

Also read: ‘Preparing for NDP’: Passengers caught standing in back of car along CTE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.