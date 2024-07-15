‘Preparing for NDP’: Passengers caught standing in back of car along CTE

Passengers spotted standing on back of car along CTE

On Sunday (14 July), the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page shared footage of an incident involving two passengers along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The video showed the passengers standing at the back of a Suzuki open-rear car as the vehicle rode along the expressway.

Netizens have joked about the incident, with some suggesting that the passengers may be rehearsing to be the president’s stand-in for the National Day Parade (NDP).

Passengers standing in the rear-end of car

According to Singapore Roads Accident, the incident occurred along the CTE at around 12.51am on Sunday (14 July).

The clip, shot by another road user, showed the car riding along the expressway, with two female passengers perched at the back of the open-rear vehicle.

The passengers can be seen gripping onto the car’s back handle, seemingly with no safety fastens.

It is unclear why the passengers did not choose to sit in the vehicle’s back seat.

Netizens say passengers practising for NDP

After watching the video, netizens joked that the passengers were practising to be the president’s stand-in for this year’s NDP.

Others defended the passengers’ seemingly reckless behaviour, stating that the car was “designed” in a way to allow passengers to stand in the rear.

Overall, despite the jokes, many netizens urged motorists to be safe on the road.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.