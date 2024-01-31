M’sia Glamping Site Operator Arrested For Hitting Elderly Lady Who Confronted Them Over Open Burning

Elderly Lady Falls After Malaysian Glamping Site Operator Slaps Her Multiple Times

A video of an elderly woman getting brutally assaulted by a glamping site operator in Malaysia has been making the rounds online.

The attack, which happened in Malacca, reportedly happened after the woman confronted the operator for openly burning trash.

Malaysian police have since arrested the 26-year-old assailant for criminal intimidation. Investigations are ongoing.

Malaysian glamping site operator attacks elderly lady on 28 Jan

Last Sunday (28 Jan), a Reddit user shared footage of the assault in the r/Malaysia subreddit.

The Redditor identified himself as the elderly woman’s grandchild and said the incident occurred that afternoon.

At the start of the 29-second clip, a man armed with a stick is seen running towards the elderly lady before landing two violent slaps on her face.

Likely reeling from the impact, the woman emerges from the thick vegetation and walks towards the camera, trying to get away from the man.

The man in blue, however, does not let up.

As the woman retreats, he strikes her on the back of her head, causing her to fall.

The man then gestures violently at the woman as she gets to her feet and starts walking away.

As the woman walks towards the camera — presumably towards her house — she threatens to call the police.

Malaysian glamping company accused of openly burning trash

In the Reddit thread, the victim’s grandchild claimed that the assailant was the operator of a glamping site in the area.

Calling them the “worst and most inconsiderate neighbours”, the grandchild accused the glamping company of burning garbage in the open once every few days.

This caused smog to fly into their home, affecting the elderly woman’s physical health.

Despite civil attempts at addressing the issue, the grandchild said the operator was only issued a warning letter and continued with the practice.

On the day of the incident, the grandchild said the elderly woman saw one of the glamping operators setting up for another open burning and decided to confront them.

A heated argument soon ensued before erupting into the assault seen in the clip.

The Redditor said the family has since brought the grandmother for a checkup.

They have also lodged a police report.

Police arrest alleged assailant hours after incident

On Monday (29 Jan), Malaysian news site New Straits Times reported that the glamping site operator accused of assaulting the elderly lady has been detained.

Identified as a 26-year-old man, the glamping site operator was reportedly arrested at midnight on Monday (29 Jan) — a few hours after the incident.

The victim in question has also been identified as a 76-year-old lady.

Police are currently investigating the man for criminal intimidation.

MS News has reached out to the glamping company for comments on the incident.

