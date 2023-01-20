Men With Parangs Slash M’sian Kopitiam Staff Over Drink Dispute, Female Boss Confronts Them Fearlessly

Men With Parangs Slash Malaysian Kopitiam Staff On 17 Jan Over Drink Dispute

Upset with a waiter for allegedly chasing him out of a kopitiam, a man in Malaysia returned with his friend to slash the employee with parangs.

Despite the deadly weapons that the pair were armed with, the female owner of the kopitiam bravely stood up to them, urging them to cease their attack.

Two men in their 40s have since been arrested for their suspected involvement in the incident.

Men with parangs slash waiter at Cheras kopitiam

CCTV footage of the incident shows two men – dressed in grey and black – holding parangs or machetes as they marched into a kopitiam in Cheras, Malaysia.

The timestamp at the bottom of the footage indicates that the incident took place at about 9.22am on Tuesday (17 Jan).

As the pair entered the kopitiam, they seemingly made a beeline towards the counter closest to the CCTV.

However, the two men soon turned their attention towards a staff member wearing a bright blue shirt, who started retreating towards the passageway outside the kopitiam.

They started chasing the staff, who continued retreating but somehow found his way back into the kopitiam via the main entrance.

As the kopitiam staff froze momentarily near the entrance, the two men started hacking away at him.

Without much room to escape, the staff could only deflect the blows using a plastic chair.

He then tripped on an overturned chair and fell to the ground.

Sensing the vulnerable position the victim was in, the pair immediately stepped forward and swung their parangs. The employee continued deflecting the strikes using plastic chairs.

Fearless lady boss confronts attackers, allowing victim to escape

As the pair were slashing at the employee in blue, a lady in black emerged with a chair in hand.

The lady, identified as the kopitiam boss, pressed forward using the chair, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The lady’s appearance seemingly distracted the attackers, allowing the victim in blue to escape briefly.

As the lady confronted the pair, one of the attackers even raised his parang against her, as if he was about to strike.

However, the lady did not flinch one bit as she continued speaking to the attacker while holding one of his wrists.

The other attacker, however, managed to locate the man in blue and proceeded to give chase.

Seeing this, his accomplice broke free of the lady’s hold and chased after the victim too.

The video ends with the two attackers heading out the main entrance of the kopitiam.

Attack apparently happened after drink dispute

According to the New Straits Times, police arrested two men aged 44 and 47 over their suspected involvement in the incident.

The arrest took place in the early hours of Wednesday. One of the attackers reportedly tested positive for drugs.

As for what led to the attack, police investigation reportedly found that one of the attackers was upset that the victim – a waiter at the kopitiam – scolded him for making a scene when his drink was served late.

The customer was chased out of the establishment but returned later with his friend with parangs in hand.

The attack reportedly left the waiter with a fractured index finger and injuries to his right knee.

Kudos to the Malaysian police for the swift arrest. We wish the victim a smooth and swift recovery.

