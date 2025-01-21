Glass door in M’sia shatters after boy stops it from closing, debate sparks over who’s responsible

Many have blamed the boy's parents for his behaviour, while others argued the mall should have used safer glass.

By - 21 Jan 2025, 4:58 pm

Glass door shatters after boy attempts to stop it from closing

A young boy in Malaysia caused a glass door to shatter when he tried to prevent it from closing, sparking an online debate about the responsibility of the door design and the child’s parents.

On Monday (20 Jan), TikTok user @arfanjafri shared a video showing the boy, wearing an orange shirt, gripping the edge of the automatic door as he attempts to keep it open.

Moments later, the door shatters into pieces, and the boy quickly runs away in panic while bystanders outside the establishment watch in surprise.

glass door shatter

Source: @arfanjafri on TikTok

In the video’s final moments, a woman, believed to be the boy’s mother, is seen rushing towards him.

A second video posted by @nadiahmakeup97 captured the aftermath, showing glass fragments scattered at the entrance and puzzled onlookers gathering.

Netizens call for boy’s parents to take responsibility

The incident reportedly took place at Mydin Mall in Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu.

Both videos went viral, with one amassing over 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

Many netizens have pointed fingers at the boy’s parents for his behaviour, arguing that they should have been supervising him.

glass door shatter

Translation: Why did his mother let him play alone at the supermarket?
Source: @arfanjafri on TikTok

However, others showed sympathy, suggesting the boy may have run away from his parents.

Another woman noted that the boy’s actions were likely driven by curiosity, which is typical for children his age.

She commented that the incident wouldn’t be a big issue if the parents and the mall could resolve it together.

glass door shatter

Translation: The child was curious and wanted to see if one sliding door could stop while the other kept moving. As long as the parents stay calm and resolve the issue with Mydin amicably, there’s really no problem.
Source: @arfanjafri on TikTok

One user also pointed out that the type of glass used for the door was unsafe and suggested that the mall should have used tempered glass instead.

Translation: The danger is in the type of glass they used… it’s not safe. If they had used tempered glass, I don’t think this incident would have happened.
Source: @arfanjafri on TikTok

Rather than focusing on who was at fault, this person expressed concern about whether the boy was injured by the glass shards.

Translation: Is the child injured or not? I don’t want to know about anything else.
Source: @arfanjafri on TikTok

In response to two separate comments, @nadiahmakeup97 shared that the boy’s parents took him to the hospital, although his condition remains unknown.

Featured image adapted from @arfanjafri on TikTok.

