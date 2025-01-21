Glass door in M’sia shatters after boy stops it from closing, debate sparks over who’s responsible

Glass door shatters after boy attempts to stop it from closing

A young boy in Malaysia caused a glass door to shatter when he tried to prevent it from closing, sparking an online debate about the responsibility of the door design and the child’s parents.

On Monday (20 Jan), TikTok user @arfanjafri shared a video showing the boy, wearing an orange shirt, gripping the edge of the automatic door as he attempts to keep it open.

Moments later, the door shatters into pieces, and the boy quickly runs away in panic while bystanders outside the establishment watch in surprise.

In the video’s final moments, a woman, believed to be the boy’s mother, is seen rushing towards him.

A second video posted by @nadiahmakeup97 captured the aftermath, showing glass fragments scattered at the entrance and puzzled onlookers gathering.

Netizens call for boy’s parents to take responsibility

The incident reportedly took place at Mydin Mall in Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu.

Both videos went viral, with one amassing over 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

Many netizens have pointed fingers at the boy’s parents for his behaviour, arguing that they should have been supervising him.

However, others showed sympathy, suggesting the boy may have run away from his parents.

Another woman noted that the boy’s actions were likely driven by curiosity, which is typical for children his age.

She commented that the incident wouldn’t be a big issue if the parents and the mall could resolve it together.

One user also pointed out that the type of glass used for the door was unsafe and suggested that the mall should have used tempered glass instead.

Rather than focusing on who was at fault, this person expressed concern about whether the boy was injured by the glass shards.

In response to two separate comments, @nadiahmakeup97 shared that the boy’s parents took him to the hospital, although his condition remains unknown.

Also read: Pregnant woman requires surgery after glass door shatters while she’s in the shower

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @arfanjafri on TikTok.