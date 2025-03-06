51-year-old newscaster Glenda Chong welcomes first child, went for 10 rounds of IVF over 10 years

After a decade-long journey and 10 rounds of IVF, Mediacorp news anchor Glenda Chong, 51, has finally welcomed her first child with her husband, lawyer Justin Chan.

According to CNA, Ms Chong revealed that her son, affectionately nicknamed “Baby Chan”, was born on 5 March at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

While they haven’t settled on a final name yet, the couple is “toying with two names” to see which one “takes better”.

For now, Ms Chong is focusing on recovery and cherishing every moment with Baby Chan.

Glenda Chong shows off maternity photos with husband

Earlier in the week, the veteran broadcaster shared a stunning maternity photoshoot on Instagram, featuring her husband and their two beloved dogs as they prepare for the baby’s arrival.

In an Instagram reel posted on 2 March, she shared heartwarming snapshots captioned, “Snapshots of our furbabies as we await the arrival of junior.”

The photos feature Ms Chong dressed in an unbuttoned shirt and bandeau top, proudly displaying her baby bump. Mr Chan, in his late 40s, can be seen embracing her from behind, while their two dogs lounge nearby.