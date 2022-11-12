CNA Presenter Glenda Chong Urgently Needs Blood Donor For Pet Dog, Says Situation Is Critical

CNA Presenter Glenda Chong Seeking Blood Donor For Pet Dog

Glenda Chong is arguably one of the most recognisable news presenters in Singapore, having reported news for Channel NewsAsia (CNA) for more than two decades.

On Saturday (12 Nov), however, Ms Chong shared bad news from her personal life, more specifically about her dog, Rex, who is in urgent need of a blood transfusion.

Sharing that Rex himself had donated blood on several occasions, Ms Chong hope her dog would get help during this time of need.

CNA presenter Glenda Chong seeking ‘negative’ blood donor for pet dog

Ms Chong shared about the “urgent and critical” situation via a Facebook post on Saturday (12 Nov).

Without disclosing the exact situation Rex is in, Ms Chong shared that Rex’s blood type is negative and that he’s a big dog.

She added that Rex had donated blood on numerous occasions and said she was “truly hoping that someone can respond now that he needs it”.

Ms Chong also added some criteria that prospective dog donors have to meet:

Between one and eight years old

Weigh above 20kg

Have received all vaccination

Free of any health issues, worms, etc

Have negative blood

Additionally, Ms Chong stated that she would gladly fetch the potential donor and its owner, from anywhere they’re located.

Dog owners who can help with the situation should contact Ms Chong’s husband, Justin via the phone number mentioned in the post here.

A quick look through Ms Chong’s Facebook pictures suggests she’s an avid dog lover with two canines.

Justin had also posted a similar appeal for donors, adding that he “can’t lose his (my) buddy”.

We hope Rex will find a suitable blood donor soon. If you know anyone who might be able to help, tag them in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Glenda Chong on Facebook.