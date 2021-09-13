Staff Shortage Causes Go-Ahead Singapore To Suspend 5 City Direct & Express Bus Services

Certain industries in Singapore have been facing shortages in their staff not only due to border restrictions caused by Covid-19, but also outbreaks at workplaces.

Bus interchanges have been particularly hit by this recently.

One bus operator, Go-Ahead Singapore, announced on Sunday (12 Sep) that their Express and City Direct bus services, 12e, 43e, 518, 661 and 666, will be temporarily suspended from this Wednesday (15 Sep).

However, services 12 and 43 will continue to operate.

Suspension of bus services due to rising community cases of Covid-19

Responding to Lianhe Zaobao’s enquiries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that they had approved of the temporary suspension.

Due to the rising number of community cases, there have been many clusters affecting bus interchanges. Hence, this has resulted in a shortage of manpower.

To resolve this issue, bus services of low demand have been temporarily suspended to cater to other buses in high demand.

In the meantime, passengers who have been affected can take other bus services or the MRT to reach their destination.

LTA also announced earlier that commuters may have to face longer waiting times due to the shortage of staff as well.

However, the increase in waiting time will be no more than 5 minutes while some could be more than 10 minutes.

The spokesperson for LTA told Lianhe Zaobao that they hope all commuters will continue supporting them through this time.

Decision is understandable

While the suspension of these 5 buses might be inconvenient to some, especially regulars, Go-Ahead Singapore seeks the understanding of their passengers.

Hopefully, with these measures in place, we can get through this tough period with the least disruption.

