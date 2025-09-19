Go-Ahead S’pore will take over 27 Tampines bus routes from SBS Transit, manage 4 interchanges

Go-Ahead S’pore awarded S$646 million contract for Tampines bus package

Go-Ahead Singapore will take over 27 bus routes in Tampines from SBS Transit for five years on 5 July 2026.

As part of the new deal, the public transport operator will also manage four bus interchanges, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Friday (19 Sept).

Go-Ahead to run routes from East Coast Integrated Depot

SBS Transit currently operates the Tampines bus package, which comprises 27 bus routes operating from Bedok North Bus Depot, including services such as 10, 31, 65, 127 and 299.

After Go-Ahead takes over, it will run these routes using close to 400 buses, including more than 250 electric buses, it said in a Facebook post on the same day.

They will begin operations from the new East Coast Integrated Depot, LTA said.

It will also manage four interchanges:

Tampines Bus Interchange

Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange

Tampines North Bus Interchange

Changi Business Park Bus Terminal

Go-Ahead awarded Tampines bus package after tender last Dec

The takeover comes after LTA awarded Go-Ahead the Tampines bus package contract, estimated to be worth a total of S$646 million.

LTA may extend the five-year contract, which starts from 5 July 2026, for between two and five years after it expires.

Go-Ahead won the tender called on 19 Dec 2024 after beating out eight other bids from operators including SBS, SMRT and Tower Transit, according to the LTA.

LTA said Go-Ahead won because they received the highest total score for their proposal, which offered cost savings for LTA compared with the current contract.

Go-Ahead to support electric bus transition

Go-Ahead’s proposal included initiatives to help raise industry capability for large-scale electric bus deployment, LTA said.

For instance, it will work to establish a satellite centre in Singapore to develop skilled local electric bus specialists to support the transition to public buses running on clean energy.

It will also make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce bus bunching and improve service reliability by regulating intervals between buses and controlling bus deployment.

Go-Ahead is set to introduce commuter-friendly initiatives and enhance staff welfare programmes to improve working conditions, such as a menopause policy for female employees.

SBS staff must be offered jobs by Go-Ahead

Despite the change in operator, the jobs of SBS staff will be protected, LTA said.

Current SBS employees must be offered a job by Go-Ahead at employment terms no worse compared with their current employment terms.

Go-Ahead will also ensure the salary for its current workforce remains “competitive”, LTA added.

Affected employees may choose to join Go-Ahead or be redeployed by their current employer where feasible.

