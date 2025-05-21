Punggol Coast Bus Interchange opens on 29 June, linked to MRT station & mall

Punggol Coast Bus Interchange opens on 29 June, bus services 34 and 117/M have their routes extended

In a press release on 20 May, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the opening of the Punggol Coast Bus Interchange on 29 June.

Operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, the interchange will be linked to Punggol Coast MRT station, which previously started operations on 10 Dec 2024.

It will be Singapore’s 15th Integrated Transport Hub, and it will connect to the new Punggol Coast Mall. All three locations are in the Punggol Digital District.

Punggol Coast Bus Interchange will include priority queue zones

According to LTA, the interchange has been designed to cater to families, seniors, and those with mobility challenges.

It will include barrier-free access at all entrances and priority queue zones with seating at all boarding berths.

The interchange includes wheelchair-accessible toilets and a baby care room for parents, both with touchless, automatic sliding doors.

A “commuter care room” is also available for those who require a quiet space.

On the staff end, Punggol Coast Bus Interchange will include a canteen, staff toilets, a cleaner’s room, and a staff lounge.

“To support sustainability, the BI will incorporate energy-saving features such as LED lights, energy-efficient aircon system, water-saving taps and motion sensor lights,” LTA stated.

Bus Services 34 and 117/M have routes extended

Upon opening, Bus Services 34 and 117/M will operate out of the interchange, being moved from the current Punggol Bus Interchange.

Bus Service 34’s route will be extended to serve Punggol Central, Sumang Walk, Sumang Link and Punggol Way.

As for Bus Service 117/M, it will now include Punggol Place, Sentul Crescent, and Sentul Walk.

“We seek commuters’ understanding that our bus operators may require some time to familiarise themselves with the operations of the new BI.”

New routes and adjustments to bus services will then be implemented progressively in tandem with new developments in Punggol.

Over 3,000 job openings to be added to public transport sector

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat visited Punggol Coast Bus Interchange on 20 May.

He was joined by Punggol GRC MPs Ms Sun Xueling, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, and Mr Janil Puthucheary.

Mr Chee stated that the interchange would serve as a key transport node for residents in Punggol North.

He told the media that over 3,000 job openings will be added to the public transport sector across the next few years, as reported by Lianhe Zaobao.

Around 2,000 will be in the rail sector, for technicians, engineers, as well as data analytics and cybersecurity experts, among others.

The remaining openings for the bus sector will be chiefly to support the shift towards electrification of Singapore’s bus fleets.

