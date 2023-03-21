Gojek Passenger Complains About Car Being Too Small For Luggage, Driver Claims Bags Can Fit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Gojek Passenger Gives 1-Star Rating After Complaining Luggage Can’t Fit In Boot

Most of the time, one-star ratings on ride-hailing apps come with a legitimate reason. However, a Gojek passenger in Singapore recently gave a poor rating to their driver for something the latter can’t control.

Apart from complaining about the car’s small boot, they also said that the driver had poor service.

In response to the incident, the driver Franster (@fransterwong), took to his TikTok page to rebut the allegations.

Gojek passenger complains that car boot is too small for luggage

Speaking to MS News, Franster said he picked up the customer last Monday (13 Monday) and drove him to Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.

In the video posted on TikTok, Franster said he found it odd when the customer brought his carry-on to the back seat.

He thought nothing of it until the customer said, “I think you should change to a bigger car.”

After completing the trip, he found that the passenger had left him a less-than-ideal review.

According to the passenger, Franster’s car boot was too small to accommodate his big luggage and carry-on.

He also claimed that Franster did not help to load and unload the bags.

Gojek driver says he offered to help with luggage

Disturbed by the incident, Franster addressed each of the allegations in a TikTok clip posted on Sunday (19 Mar).

He revealed that he drives a Honda Vezel and affirmed that his boot was big enough to hold the passenger’s luggage.

In fact, Franster told MS News his back-row seats could be laid flat for more space — he has apparently stored two large pieces of luggage and a carry-on with this configuration.

He also provided photos as proof of the size of his car boot, which does appear relatively spacious.

Franster subsequently addressed the allegation that he did not help with the passenger’s luggage.

He shared that although he had offered to help, the passenger said that he could handle it himself.

In fact, Franster claimed that he would offer to help his passengers about 90% of the time.

He also revealed that most passengers would reject his offer as they had no issues managing their luggage.

Passengers urged to be reasonable

Franster told MS News that this was among his worst experiences as a full-time driver.

He also pointed out that it’s not realistic for the passenger to expect luxury services when he “pays peanuts”.

However, Franster believes the passenger left the review in anger as they had bickered over the size of his car boot.

Featured image adapted from Swansway Motor Group on Unsplash and @fransterwong on TikTok.