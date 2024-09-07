‘The Speaking Cat’: Netizen shares video of cat which greets him ‘good morning’ every day at Serangoon

Stray cat greets Lorong Ah Soo provision store owner ‘good morning’ every day

Those of us staying in HDB estates would not be surprised to see stray cats around our residential estate.

Terence, who runs a provision shop along Lorong Ah Soo in Serangoon, recently took to TikTok to share an interesting video about a cat who greets him ‘good morning’ every day.

The cat, nicknamed 小胖 (Xiao Pang), was seen rushing over and seemingly meowing ‘zao an’ (早安) — good morning in Mandarin.

Stray cat was shy during initial meeting in March

Speaking to MS News, Terrance shared that the encounter occurred outside his provision shop — Lovable Sweet House@Hougang at Block 134 Lorong Ah Soo.

The 43-year-old said that Xiao Pang would greet him “warmly” every day when he arrived at his shop at about 3.30am.

Terrance added that Xiao Pang was “shy and careful” during their first encounter.

Thankfully, the male feline warmed up to him over time.

Has good relationships with customers in his shop

Apart from the adorable morning greetings, Terrance also described Xiao Pang as a “clever” cat which possesses great hunting skills.

From time to time, Xiao Pang would even interact with customers at Terrance’s provision shop.

In his video, Terrance shared that his children were initially not convinced about Xiao Pang’s ‘good morning’ greetings.

This prompted him to take a video as proof of the cat’s unusual talent.

Since then, Terrance shared that he has successfully convinced his children. His eldest son even woke up at 3am and followed him to “witness Xiao Pang’s existence”.

Featured image adapted from @terrancepek on TikTok.