Customers at Thai bar pay their tab through the bar’s resident oyen cat

While it’s often painful to part with money, customers at a Thai outdoor restaurant and bar seemingly have the blow cushioned as they pay their tab through the bar’s resident oyen cat.

The bar even set up a TikTok page just for the rising star.

The orange cat, named Tony, is the resident star of a small outdoor restaurant called Sit-Camp Bar in Maha Sarakham.

In the clip, which has garnered over 13 million views on TikTok, Tony can be seen atop a table with a QR code dangling from his neck. By scanning it, customers can make a payment to the restaurant, or even ‘tip’ the helpful cat.

Netizens were amazed by how calm Tony was in the rowdy environment — orange cats have a reputation for being mischievous creatures.

In other clips, Tony seemed unfazed by the antics of those around it, even letting a man use its tummy as a guitar.

Apparently well-behaved because of food

In another post, Tony’s owner explained that it took time for the feline to be so calm around humans.

The owner said that Tony was a stray that wandered into the shop while it was a kitten.

She also revealed that unlike what the clips seemingly implied, Tony was just as naughty as any cat. It’d climb trees or even bite customers’ faces when it gets annoyed.

However, like many cats, Tony’s fury is placated when it gets a generous offering of cat food. Whenever Tony hears the rustling sounds of its food bag, it rushes over in anticipation.

Tony’s unique charm has led many to visit the outdoor restaurant, said the owner. So luckily for Tony, this means it’ll never be in short supply of food or affection.

