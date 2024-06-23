Oyen cat ‘works’ as supermodel at Thai night market after being rescued from the streets

Rescued oyen cat ‘works’ as supermodel at Thai night market

At one night market in Thailand, an oyen cat who “works” as a supermodel has stolen the spotlight from the usual cheap delicious food and killer deals on apparel.

Crowds have been spotted fighting to catch a glimpse of the photogenic feline named Je Phil (เจ๊ฟิล).

In Thai, Je (เจ๊) means Madam or elder sister. Depending on context, it also carries multiple connotations, including being a boss.

Je Phil’s owner first rescued him from the streets of Bangkok. Since then, he has lived a life of luxury as one of Thailand’s top feline fashion models.

Fans gather at night market pet store to visit Je Phil

Phil can often be spotted donning an extraordinary outfit at a pet store called Doggy Step.

As a result of his massive drip, the store, located inside Ozone One Market near Don Mueang Airport, draws a small crowd nightly.

Phil has also attracted a large online fanbase to the Doggystep social media platforms.

The store has more than 185,000 followers on TikTok and about 2,700 followers on Facebook.

Both accounts predominantly feature Phil looking good in just about anything, from cosplaying as Wukong to dressing like a madam — complete with a wig.

His most viewed video on TikTok — where he sports an elaborate updo and a large diamond necklace — has more than seven million plays.

Rescued from the streets by his owner

According to Cheezburger, Phil started life as a stray on the streets of Bangkok. His chill attitude, it said, is probably because he was raised on the hectic floor of Bangkok’s flea markets.

The Doggy Step store owner, who often takes in cats with special needs or that are injured, rescued Phil and put a roof over his head.

Since then, Phil has “worked” at the pet store as a mascot, even becoming a local celebrity.

Also read: Cat survives fire at Chatuchak Market, found to be pregnant with 3 kittens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from DOGGY STEP on Facebook.