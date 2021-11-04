Good Morning Towel Roll Cake In HK Will Take You Back To The Good ‘Ol Days

During our childhood years, we often spot the iconic Good Morning towel around the necks of our hawkers or at our grandparents’ homes. While these towels aren’t as common, we found a dessert that will send you right down memory lane.

Hong Kong eatery Wostreet recently came up with a Good Morning roll cake that looks so much like the towel that we’re rubbing our eyes in disbelief.

Though this doesn’t possess the same sweat absorbing properties as the actual towels, your older relatives will certainly appreciate the nostalgic-looking dessert.

Good Morning towel roll cake made by HK bakery

The Good Morning towel may conjure images of our diligent forefathers who persevered under the hot sun. Thanks to Hong Kong eatery Wostreet, the memorable piece of cloth now takes on the form of a delightful treat.

Much like the original towel, this 11-cm roll cake has a red “Good Morning” greeting and thin blue lines at the side.

Fortunately, the cake doesn’t taste like what’s commonly associated with the often sweat-soaked towels. Instead, it’s filled with fresh cream on the inside.

In their Instagram post, Wostreet shared their wish to encourage people during this period. Though these are undoubtedly trying times, our ancestors, too, have had their fair share of problems, and we too can similarly make it past this hurdle.

Going for S$13.50

For now, it appears the Good Morning cake is only available on Wostreet and is going for S$13.50 (HK$78).

You can check out the Instagram handle @wostreet.hk for more information.

Hope we’ll be able to get this in S’pore too

Though the cake is almost unattainable now, we hope talented bakers in Singapore will consider adding this to their lineup of treats.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.