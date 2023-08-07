Google Doodle Showcases Bishan Otter Family On 7 Aug, Celebrates Iconic Symbol Of S’pore

Google Doodle Features Singapore’s Bishan Otter Family On 7 Aug

Otters often come to mind when Singaporeans are asked to think about an iconic animal that represents our country.

These adorable creatures have become commonplace in our streets and nature reserves, making for rather iconic sightings.

Google Doodle featured the internationally renowned symbol for Singapore as well on Monday (7 Aug).

7 Aug 2016 was the day Singaporeans voted for the Bishan otter family to represent our country on its 51st birthday.

Google features Bishan otter family on 7 Aug

Google Doodles are temporary changes to the search engine’s logo, intended to celebrate holidays and anniversaries, as well as other special occasions.

On 7 Aug, Google featured the Bishan otter family on its page.

As for why they chose this day in particular, 7 Aug is the anniversary of Singaporeans voting in a The Straits Times (ST) poll for otters to represent Singapore on its 51st birthday.

Artist Helene Leroux drew the doodle, which went through three early drafts before its final version.

She also hand-crafted it with needle felting, creating vegetation for the puppet-like otters.

Gained international fame after 2016 documentary

Google shared a short background on the otters, noting that residents first spotted five of them in 2014 at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. At the time, they were part of a critically endangered species.

After clashing with another group, the family moved to Marina Bay in the same year. Since then, residents and tourists alike often gather in the area to catch a glimpse of the ten otters.

“On a typical day, the Bishan family catches fish and basks on the shore,” Google shared. “After dinner, the otters play with each other in the water before rolling around in the sand.”

The animals gained international fame in 2016 when English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough based a documentary on their lives.

Now a symbol of Singapore

Since 2014, more otter families have popped up around the country, with their ability to exist within urban developments piquing the interest of researchers worldwide.

“Many credit Singapore’s reforestation and anti-pollution efforts for the animal’s resurgence in the country,” Google shared.

These cute creatures aren’t just a testament to the country’s environmental conservation — now, they’re a symbol of Singapore itself.

Indeed, the importance of otters isn’t lost on Singaporeans, with it even becoming a symbol for the TraceTogether app. When the app went out of use, many in fact mourned its loss.

Since National Day is around the corner, now seems as good a time to mark the otter’s ascendancy as one of Singapore’s most well-known animals.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google.