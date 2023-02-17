Google Reportedly Retrenches About 190 Staff In S’pore, Company Unable To Share Details

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Google Retrenches Staff In Singapore After Revealing 12,000 Worldwide Job Cuts In January

Several big-name tech companies in Singapore and overseas, including Twitter, Meta, Shopee and Carousell, have unfortunately been laying off their staff recently.

It turns out that despite its ubiquity, Google hasn’t been spared, either.

The carnage has now reached the company’s office in Singapore, with about 190 staff being retrenched.

However, the company has been unable to share the exact details of its layoffs in Singapore, leaving their current and former employees to put the pieces together.

Google retrenches 190 Singapore staff on 17 Feb

In a LinkedIn post on Friday (17 Feb), Mr Christopher Fong, founder of Xoogler — a community for former Google staff — revealed a piece of sad news.

Some 190 Google staff in Singapore, as well as about 450 in India, were told that they’d been laid off that day, he said.

Staff who were retrenched were from various departments like Google Cloud, Google Pay, recruiting, sales, finance and legal, Mr Fong told Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Xoogler will be helping these former Googlers make the transition, starting with a gathering on Friday. About 50 former Google staff in Singapore had already registered for it.

They are also offering free peer support programmes for those affected by the layoffs.

Former Google staff express surprise online

Several Google Singapore staff affected by layoffs have posted on LinkedIn about how they felt over the sudden turn of events.

A former technical recruiter said she received the bad news when she was watching TV with her husband, in “one of the heaviest emails” she’d ever read.

Another said his retrenchment came as a surprise as he had just been promoted a few months ago.

A former deal strategist admitted that it was “difficult” to read the email about her retrenchment and she “struggled to comprehend” why it had happened. After all, she’d just joined Google six months ago from Microsoft, she said.

She’d even received a bonus indicating, in her opinion, that she’d been performing well.

While they all praised their colleagues and their experiences at Google, they understandably seemed shell-shocked and still searching for answers.

Google unable to share details

Google themselves were unable to provide clarity on the job cuts in Singapore.

Upon enquiries from CNA, a Google spokesperson said they were “unable to share” how many Singapore employees had been retrenched.

They could only confirm that their layoffs were part of the workforce reductions announced last month by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Google retrenches 12,000 staff worldwide

In a blog post on 20 Jan, Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the company would be cutting 12,000 jobs worldwide.

While staff in the United States (US) would be notified first, the process would take longer in other countries.

He said he was “deeply sorry” for the cuts, and took “full responsibility” for the decisions that led to them, explaining that,

Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.

Following this announcement, a Google employee in California found out that she’d been laid off when she lost access to her work accounts.

She called her boss, whom she found out had just discovered about the retrenchment that same day.

She proceeded to visit Disneyland to cheer herself up.

6.3% of local workforce laid off

Just half a year ago in August 2022, Google said in a blog post that they were reaffirming their commitment to Singapore’s future for their 15th anniversary.

They also revealed that they had more than 3,000 employees in their Singapore office, which is also their Asia-Pacific headquarters.

That means the layoffs on 17 Feb represented about 6.3% of their local workforce.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to get back on their feet soon.

Featured image adapted from Tom Caillet on LinkedIn.