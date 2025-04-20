Man in Taiwan gouges out neighbour’s eyes following conflict over leaking water pipe

Man gouges out neighbour’s eyes due to conflict over leaking water pipe

A 42-year-old man surnamed Jian gouged out his 59-year-old neighbour’s eyes after arguing about a leaking water pipe between their homes in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

According to ETtoday, Jian first attacked his neighbour, surnamed Lian, with a brick to his head at around 9am on Thursday (17 Apr).

When Lian bit Jian’s arm in retaliation, the latter inserted his fingers into Lian’s eyes and dug out his eyeballs to break free.

Neighbour becomes permanently blind

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found Lian with his face covered with blood and his jaw crooked, SETN reported.

Since his eyes were closed, they did not notice that his eyes had been gouged out until he was sent to the hospital. There, medical staff confirmed that he had been permanently blinded.

When police returned to the scene, they found both of Lian’s eyeballs on the ground — one intact and the other crushed.

Neighbour caused trouble to suspect’s family & others

Jian was transferred to the Keelung District Prosecutor’s Office on charges of attempted murder and was ordered to pay an NTD120,000 (S$4,836.11) bail.

On 19 Apr, his mother said in an interview that Lian often harassed their family, including her 80-year-old husband, leading to a long-standing feud.

Lian would bang items in the middle of the night to make noises and even secretly filmed the family members going to the toilet.

“It’s painful to live here,” Jian’s mother said.

Other neighbours also attested that Lian was a bad neighbour who caused everyone trouble.

One claimed that Jian and Lian often had small quarrels in the past due to a lack of cooperation regarding repairs and other matters, but they never had a physical fight.

