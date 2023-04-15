Grab To Raise Platform Fee To 70 Cents From 5 May, Rides Will Cost Slightly More

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grab To Raise Platform Fee By 40 Cents From 5 May

In a move that’s being described as one that’s in line with its competitors, Grab has announced that it will be raising its platform fee from 5 May.

As it stands, the current platform fee is 30 cents for every trip taken under its transport service.

This includes the recently reintroduced GrabShare line of transport services.

The change will see the fee jump to 70 cents per trip, which is an increase of 40 cents.

Grab says platform fee raise will go into app improvements

According to The Straits Times (ST), Grab defended the new fee in its email to customers, stating that it will support the development of continuous app improvements.

This includes safety features, increased reliability, and driver-related benefits.

The email also outlined other ways in which Grab is trying to improve its shortage of drivers.

Grab will apparently attempt various ways to solve this problem by recruiting drivers through new joiner and referral schemes and introducing new technology-enabled features such as Hotspot Navigation.

As its name suggests, Hotspot navigations will show drivers areas in which there is a higher demand for passengers.

Once more drivers head to such areas, fare prices will surge less and users can hail rides quicker. Results from Grab’s trial run of this feature have purportedly been promising.

Other ride-hailing apps already charge similar fees

Regarding other platforms, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the likes of Gojek and TADA are also boasting similar prices.

Gojek has a platform fee of 70 cents for every trip, while TADA charges customers 55 cents for trips that cost up to $18, and 75 cents for those that cost more.

Meanwhile, ST states that ride-hailing app Ryde has a 30 cents platform fee, whereas ComfortDelGro’s taxi booking app doesn’t appear to have any.

