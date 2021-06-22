GrabFood Rider Gets Candles For S’pore Customer’s Cake Order

Preparations for celebrations can get quite hectic. Between logistics and entertaining guests, the minor details may be overlooked.

Such was the case when a customer in Singapore had ordered a cake but forgot to ask if candles would be included in his order.

The GrabFood rider assigned to the order went out of his way to get candles for the customer after finding that out.

Source

The customer took to Instagram to reflect on the kind deed and gave the rider props for going out of his way.

Store will not be providing candles with order

On Sunday (20 Jun), a post was shared on Instagram of a GrabFood rider going out of his way to get candles for a cake order from Bukit Panjang.

Bob Mubarak Nasir who goes by Instagram handle @bobmubarak shared his experience of ordering a cake from Cat & Fiddle in Bukit Panjang Plaza through the Grab app.

Wondering if the shop could provide candles, he asked the order’s delivery rider to enquire about that on his behalf.

Source

After a few minutes, the rider told him that the store would not be providing any candles with the order but said he’ll find some anyway.

Source

The customer told him not to trouble himself, but the rider insisted on helping and said it wasn’t much trouble for him.

GrabFood rider goes above and beyond

Upon receiving the cake order, Bob took to Instagram to reflect on the kind act performed by the GrabFood rider.

Source

He says that as a customer, what the GrabFood rider did was a “huge gesture and was extremely kind and sincere about it”.

He also mentions that he has not realised how hard the job of a delivery rider may be. From rushing orders to navigating the roads of Singapore, all in a timely manner, it is not an easy job.

He ended the post by saying that the GrabFood rider has shown him what it’s like to give everything in what they do and wishes well for him.

Kudos to GrabFood rider

People from all walks of life have turned to delivery jobs during the pandemic.

Many have been laid off previously while others see it as an opportunity to take control of their lives by working hard at a job that rewards that.

Although delivery riders have come under fire at times, it’s important to remember that not everyone is like that and most riders would go out of their way to deliver the best service.

Kudos to the GrabFood rider for going above and beyond for making someone’s special day a perfect one.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.