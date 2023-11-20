GrabUnlimited Now Has Discounts On Both Rides & Deliveries, New Subscribers Get Free One-Month Trial

Get Discounts On Rides & Deliveries With GrabUnlimited Year-End Special Upgrade

As we ease into the end of 2023, it’ll get a whole lot busier with the school holidays and all those festivities to attend.

This makes it the perfect time to take advantage of the new and improved GrabUnlimited subscription, which now offers discounts on rides as well.

Those who are already subscribed would be pleased to learn about the new benefits, like 10% discount vouchers for GrabCar Premium rides and free delivery on large GrabFood orders.

But for those who aren’t subscribed yet, this is the best time to sign up because you’ll get a month’s worth of subscription benefits for free (U.P. S$5.99/month).

Upgraded perks as part of GrabUnlimited year-end special

Those who are already living the GrabUnlimited life would be familiar with all the perks, including:

Up to S$3 off GrabFood & GrabMart delivery fees

Up to 30% off selected merchants with GrabUnlimited Deals

10% off Express delivery

Up to 15% off self-pick-up orders, and more.

As part of a limited-time year-end special, Grab has upgraded the benefits to make your subscription even more worth it – at no additional cost.

This comes right on time for those with lots of festive events and gatherings in their calendars.

Firstly, you can get free delivery – capped at S$10 and stackable with menu discounts – on large food orders worth S$70 and above. Perfect if you’re planning a big bash or simply want to enjoy a nice meal at home with your family without the hassle of cooking.

It’s also a life-saver for last-minute emergencies should something go wrong in the kitchen – touch wood! – right before Christmas dinner.

With 2023 drawing to a close, you might find yourself with lots of different places to travel to, from friends’ houses for gatherings to malls for last-minute gift shopping.

So little time, so much to do. And that’s why calling a Grab is a good idea because it gets you to your destination faster than taking public transport or having to hunt for parking.

If you fancy a more spacious and comfortable ride, the upgraded GrabUnlimited plan now includes a 10% discount on GrabCar Premium rides, capped at S$3.

We don’t know about you, but that sounds like the perfect way to get you in the right mood to party at your next event.

1-month free GrabUnlimited subscription for new users

‘Tis the season of giving. So why not give yourself the opportunity to find out what life is like as a GrabUnlimited subscriber?

After all, new subscribers get to enjoy the first month completely free of charge so they can get a taste of what it’s like… minus the financial commitment.

Even the regular subscription fee of S$5.99 a month will be entirely worth it once you realise how much you get to save with all those discounts.

No time to waste mulling over this as the year-end special package is only available for purchase until 31 Dec. The vouchers are valid for one month from the subscription date.

For more information on the GrabUnlimited year-end upgrade and to subscribe, visit Grab’s website and stay on top of the latest promotions and updates on their Facebook and Instagram.

Save on time & money this festive season

The holidays are precious so you should make full use of the time you have with your loved ones.

Thanks to technology, there are so many ways to get things done in a faster and more efficient manner. And it doesn’t necessarily have to cost you a bomb.

Less rushing around and more savings means a less stressful festive season, truly making it the most wonderful time of the year.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Grab Singapore.

Featured image by TheSmartLocal.