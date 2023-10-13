University Graduate Attempts Backflip At Convocation, Falls Flat On His Face Instead

University Graduate Fails To Complete Backflip, Mortarboard Falls On Stage

Graduating from university is one of the proudest moments in one’s life, a moment to remember forever.

Thus, some graduands might want to make it even more memorable by doing something special on stage to stand out among the many receiving their degrees on the same day.

One graduate decided to do a backflip to mark the occasion — but ended up becoming remembered for the wrong reasons.

That’s because he fell flat on his face instead, to the amusement of the crowd watching offline and online.

Graduate receives physiotherapy degree from SIT

The video was first posted on TikTok but has since been taken down. However, it resurfaced on Reddit.

It started with the erstwhile graduate receiving his Bachelor of Science with Honours in Physiotherapy.

The course is offered in Singapore at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

Graduate does backflip on stage

While walking off after receiving his degree, the graduate glances briefly at the audience before hesitating for a split second and crouching down.

He then leaps backwards into the air, to the surprise of at least one academic staff seated on stage who opens her mouth in amazement.

Unfortunately, he fails to stick the landing, falling flat on his face instead of on his feet. In the process, his mortarboard ends up on the floor.

All smiles on stage after graduate does failed backflip

To his credit, he got up immediately, though the audience can be heard roaring in astonishment and bemusement at what happened.

It’s also worth noting that there were also 199 people viewing the livestream of the event who were no doubt equally tickled at the man’s antics.

Thankfully, those on stage were all smiles, with the Presiding Officer helpfully retrieving his fallen mortarboard and handing it back to him.

The academic staff seated behind were seen grinning at one another as the graduate slinked off stage.

Netizens say his actions are embarrassing

Several netizens on Reddit were uncomplimentary of the graduate’s actions, saying that they were embarrassing.

Someone claiming to be a gymnast said he wouldn’t try that move in that situation as he was wearing too many loose items of clothing, among other reasons.

However, one Redditor felt we should just let the guy have fun as he’s young and didn’t injure anybody.

Other backflips during convocations

While he didn’t quite pull it off, perhaps the graduate was inspired by others who attempted backflips at their own convocations.

One Chinese woman at a British university did a backflip during her ceremony to loud cheers from the audience — probably because she landed gracefully on her feet, impressing the professors in the process.

On the flipside — literally — an American tried to do a backflip at his graduation and didn’t even manage to get halfway through it.

Instead, he fell on his back and shoulder, leaving it tingling for the rest of the ceremony, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

At least the Singapore graduate has a physiotherapy degree, so he should know what to do if he has any lingering pain from the fall.

Also read: NUS Says Ceremony Isn’t Occasion For Advocacy After Graduate Holds Up ‘Abolish Death Penalty’ Sign

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.