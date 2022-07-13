NUS Graduate Holds ‘Abolish Death Penalty’ Sign During Ceremony, Calls For Stand Against Violence

NUS Graduate Holds ‘Abolish Death Penalty’ Sign During Convocation Ceremony On 6 Jul

Of late, Singapore has come under scrutiny for its practice of capital punishment, especially after the recent execution of several drug traffickers on death row.

Interestingly, the protest against the death penalty hasn’t just come from abroad but from some people in Singapore too.

Most recently, a National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate decided to protest the punishment during his convocation by holding up an ‘abolish death penalty’ sign on stage.

By doing so, the student said he hopes to inspire others to “take similar action” and take a stand against “violence”

NUS graduate protests death penalty during convocation

Last Wednesday (6 Jul), Malaysian drug trafficker Kalwant Singh received the chance to argue his case a day before his execution.

The appeal, however, turned out to be unsuccessful. Kalwant was executed on Thursday (7 Jul).

On the day of Kalwant’s appeal, an NUS graduate who goes by the moniker ‘Luke’ was attending his graduation ceremony.

But beyond collecting his hard-earned certificate, the graduate decided to use the chance to amplify his stance against the death penalty.

As he walked up on stage to receive his certificate, Luke unfolded a sign from his gown pocket, which read,

ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY No to STATE MURDER END POVERTY, NOT LIFE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS

Luke shared that he continued holding the sign up even as photographs took his pictures and as he left the stage.

Explaining the protest, Luke wrote that he was “uncomfortable with this juxtaposition of being celebrated by an institution of the state that was going to murder two the next day”.

Describing what he did as a “small act”, Luke hopes to inspire others to similarly “stand against violence”.

In a lengthy chain of tweets, Luke also claims that edits were made to the official footage of the graduation ceremony.

MS News has reached out to NUS for comments regarding these claims. We’ll update this article accordingly once they get back.

Former NUS student’s courage is commendable

The death sentence in Singapore will likely remain a controversial subject for the foreseeable future.

While opinions remain divided, there are perhaps other ways to express them rather than at a formal event.

Regardless, we salute the graduate for having the courage to stand up for what he believes in.

Hopefully, he made a strong enough impact to get more fruitful discussions going about the topic.

