S’pore Grand Prix 2023 Pulls In Over 260K Visitors, Exceeds Expected Attendance

S’pore Grand Prix 2023 Visitors Reduced From 2022 Due To Closure Of Bay Grandstand

The annual Singapore Grand Prix (GP) is a bonanza for our tourist industry, with scores of foreign visitors head to our country for the event.

This has proven true once again, as this year’s race attracted more than 260,000 fans.

Though a drop from last year’s record attendance, the number is still higher than what was expected this year.

264,108 visitors attended S’pore Grand Prix 2023

In an update on Sunday (17 Sep), the last day of the event, Singapore GP said a total of 264,108 spectators attended the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 over three days.

The turnout for the 14th edition of the night race exceeds what was expected by more than 10,000 people.

This was after the event saw strong support from Singaporeans and foreigners eager to see fast cars and a stellar line-up of entertainment acts including Jackson Wang, Post Malone and Robbie Williams.

250,000 were expected due to Bay Grandstand closure

Singapore GP 2022 saw 302,000 fans over three days, setting a record for its highest attendance in 13 years.

However, just 250,000 were anticipated for this year’s GP due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand.

This was because of the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay to become NS Square, in a project expected to be completed by 2027.

In a bid to mitigate the loss of capacity, six new grandstands were added and additional walkabout tickets were released.

As an indication of the strong demand regardless, all these extra tickets were fully taken up, Singapore GP said.

Super Early Bird tickets for 2024 race sold out

In fact, demand is so strong that tickets were already sold for next year’s race.

Singapore GP released Super Early Bird tickets for the Grand Prix 2024 just 72 hours ago, they said, but they have already been sold out.

Early Bird tickets will now be available from 26 Sep at www.singaporegp.sg.

Earlier on Sunday, they announced that tickets for the 2023 Singapore GP were sold out.

Congrats to the organisers and everybody who made this year’s event such a success.

Featured image adapted from Motorsport Images via Singapore Grand Prix on Facebook.