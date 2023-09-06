NS Square At Marina Bay To Be Completed By 2027, Pedestrian Path Facing The Float Closed

NS Square At Marina Bay Will Begin Construction This Year After Awarding Tender

In 2017, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed plans to redevelop The Float @ Marina Bay.

Renamed NS Square, it will become the primary venue for the annual National Day Parade (NDP).

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) have now officially awarded the construction tender for the redevelopment.

Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2023, and is set to be completed by 2027.

In a press release on 6 Sep, MINDEF and MND announced that Expand Construction Pte Ltd will be the main contractor for the project.

This comes after a tender was put up from 14 Oct 2022 to 19 Jan 2023.

To facilitate the construction, the stretch of the Marina Promenade in front of The Float @ Marina Bay will remain closed to pedestrians from 6 Sep.

Members of the public should instead use the alternative pedestrian walkway route along Raffles Avenue.

Will serve as venue for large-scale events

After its completion, MINDEF said the area can serve as a venue for large-scale national and community events.

This will include occasions such as the NDP, River Hongbao, and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.

The NS Square will also provide spaces within Marina Bay for community and recreational activities.

In addition, it will feature community sports facilities, a new public waterfront promenade, and an NS-themed gallery.

The venue’s new permanent stage deck and grandstand will be able to house about 30,000 as well.

Furthermore, the waterfront promenade around the stage will be open throughout the year, improving pedestrian connectivity around the bay area.

“The redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay is part of efforts to constantly rejuvenate our urban environment,” MINDEF said.

“It will further strengthen Marina Bay’s position as a precinct for the public to come together, reflect our local identity and provide Singaporeans with a sense of belonging.”

Featured image adapted from WOHA.