Roads Near Marina & Padang To Close From 28 Sep As F1 S’pore Grand Prix Returns

Singapore Grand Prix Road Closures Between 28 Sep To 4 Oct

After 2 years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will be returning this year from 30 Sep to 2 Oct.

Besides the concerts that are always a huge draw to the event, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said there will also be road closures at the Marina and Padang area before and after the event.

During peak hours, however, some roads will open temporarily to ease traffic congestion.

Road closures for F1 Singapore Grand Prix

According to LTA, the affected roads will close from 12.01am on 28 Sep to facilitate the setting up of the race infrastructure.

The affected roads are in the Marina Centre and Padang area and include Nicoll Highway, Beach Road, and Collyer Quay.

They will progressively reopen after the race and will be fully accessible by 5.30am on 4 Oct.

Given the road closures, visitors are advised to take public transport to the race venue.

For more information about the road closures, check out LTA’s new release here.

Some roads to reopen to facilitate peak-hour traffic

During peak hours, some roads will reopen to facilitate traffic.

They are as follows:

28 to 29 Sep from 5.30am to 10am

Collyer Quay > St Andrew’s Road > Stamford Road (towards Orchard Road)

Nicoll Highway > Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road (towards Shenton Way)

Republic Boulevard > Raffles Avenue > Bayfront Avenue (towards Marina Boulevard)

30 Sep from 5.30am to 10am

Collyer Quay > St Andrew’s Road > Stamford Road (towards Orchard Road)

Nicoll Highway > Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road (towards Shenton Way)

After the race, there will also be certain road openings during peak hours. They are as follows:

3 Oct from 5.30am to 10am:

Nicoll Highway > Esplanade Drive (towards Shenton Way)

Bras Basah Road > Nicoll Highway > Esplanade Drive (towards Shenton Way)

Bras Basah Road > Raffles Boulevard > Republic Boulevard (towards ECP (Changi Airport))

Raffles Boulevard > Temasek Avenue > Bayfront Avenue (towards Marina Boulevard)

3 Oct from 5pm to 8.30pm:

Nicoll Highway > Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road (towards Shenton Way)

Bras Basah Road > Nicoll Highway > Esplanade Drive (towards Shenton Way)

Esplanade Drive > Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road (towards Orchard Road)

Bras Basah Road > Raffles Boulevard > Republic Boulevard (towards ECP (Changi Airport))

Bayfront Avenue > Temasek Avenue > Raffles Boulevard (towards ECP (Changi Airport))

Raffles Boulevard > Temasek Avenue > Bayfront Avenue (towards Marina Boulevard)

Roads will be fully reopened by 5.30am on 4 Oct.

MRT hours extended from 30 Sep – 2 Oct

To facilitate higher volumes of people taking public transport, train services at City Hall MRT Station will be extended:

30 Sep and 1 Oct: till 12.30am

2 Oct: till 12.45am

Most F1 gates are within walking distance to an MRT station, LTA said.

Featured image adapted from Sharon Hahn Darlin on Flickr.