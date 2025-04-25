Driver allegedly snatches parking lot at Great World City, hits another car & flips off fellow motorist

Parking showdown at Great World City ends in damaged car & bad behaviour

On Wednesday (23 April) afternoon, a driver attempting to secure a parking lot at Great World City ended up hitting a parked vehicle, clashing with another motorist, and flipping the middle finger — all while failing to park properly.

A video shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the dashcam driver waiting for a car to exit a parking lot, seemingly with the intention of taking the soon-to-be vacated space.

But just as the car exited the lot, a Toyota Vellfire suddenly surged forward, attempting to claim the spot by reversing into it first.

Proceeded to park despite reversing into vehicle

The Vellfire driver’s attempt at a swift reverse didn’t just cause confusion, but damage too.

As the driver backed up, she hit a parked Toyota Alphard car, causing an impact. But rather than stop and check, she drove forward again into the main carpark lane.

Thinking the driver had given up on the lot, the OP moved their own car forward, ready to take the space. Instead, the Vellfire driver reversed quickly, nearly bumping the car parked directly in front before wrestling her way into the spot.

After struggling for a few minutes to park, she stuck her middle finger out at the OP.

Driver kept head down when leaving car

The encounter ended with the female driver, who was wearing a visor, finally parking her car. She stepped out of the car with her head down.

It is unclear whether the Toyota Alphard she collided with was damaged.

